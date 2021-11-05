A bit of fog covered Emporia Friday morning. But a sunny, warm weekend is ahead.
The National Weather Service included Chase County in a hazardous weather advisory for morning fog, but not Lyon County. Visibility at Emporia Municipal Airport was five miles before dawn.
But once the burnoff occurs, the next few days should be bright. Temperatures in Emporia should climb to 68 degrees Saturday, 70 on Sunday (even after the 2 a.m. time change) and 72 on Monday.
A chance for rain returns next Wednesday, and may linger into Veterans Day. The early projected high for next Thursday is 55.
