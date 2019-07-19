The Emporia Post 5 AAA Legion baseball team hasn’t played an official game since July 10.
Post 5 was scheduled to play at Newton Monday night, but due to a shortage in umpires, the two teams decided to scrimmage each other.
Even though it wasn’t an official doubleheader, head coach Anthony Markowitz said his team took something from the scrimmage heading into the Zone 2 Tournament that begins Saturday in Frontenac.
“It kind of put us in some situations,” he said. “(Several) two-run innings ... simulates the end of games. We got some guys to throw that needed to throw. It was good to get something out of it. It was good practice type games leading into the Zone Tournament.”
Markowitz added that Post 5’s bats are coming alive at the right time.
“We hit the ball well Monday night,” he said. “We’ve started some games slow and haven’t been in the lead for the whole game. Our guys don’t ever see a deficit as something they can't overcome and they keep playing and keep getting after it. After the first at-bat, our guys learn and make adjustments. It’s been a really fun team to watch and coach.”
In the six-team tournament, two teams receive a first-round bye, which includes Emporia — the top-seed. Post 5 will await the winner between Chanute and Newton, two teams Emporia has beaten two times apiece.
“Both of those teams can hit,” Markowitz said. “They’ll put the ball in play. It’ll be a competitive game. We’ve seen them before. I don’t think it makes it any easier. Our guys know they’re going to have to bring it and play. Those two teams being the four and the five seeds ... that proves how tough our zone is going to be.”
Jace Stewart said Post 5 can’t take any opponent for granted, even if it has seen them before.
“We’ve seen these teams and we know they can come to battle each night,” he said. “We’ve got to be doing what we’ve been doing and hit the ball and play defense.”
Hayden Baumwart said it was great to get some rest without any games, but now this weekend will show how its played this summer.
“This is the most important time of the year,” he said. “Now, it’s time to give it our all.”
With the weather beginning to heat up and games scheduled to be played in the heat of day, Markowitz knows his team can handle anything.
“We’ve been pretty lucky with the heat and the weather,” he said. “Our guys have been through it. It’s part of baseball.”
Post 5’s first game will be at 3 p.m. Saturday. If it wins that game, it’ll play at 3 p.m. Sunday against either Pittsburg, Linn County or Garnett. The championship game is slated for 1 p.m. Monday, with an if-necessary game set to take place 30 minutes after that game.
“The first two games (of the tournament) are very important,” Markowitz said. “We’re going to come out and get after it. If you don’t end up on the winner’s side of the bracket after the first two games, it’s pretty tough for you. We know that. Our guys are ready to go. They’ve been tested all summer.”
