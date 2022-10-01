Hundreds of young readers from around the state celebrated two authors during the 2022 William Allen White Children's Book Awards Saturday.
Readers in grades 3-5 selected Rodman Philbrick's "Wildfire" as their top book of the year, while readers in grades 6-8 selected “The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise” by Dan Gemeinhart.
This is the 70th year the awards have been held.
Philbrick’s “Wildfire” tells the story of 12-year-old Sam, who is at summer camp when a raging wildfire moves close. When the camp is evacuated, Sam runs back to get his phone. He is separated from his group by a wall of fire. Sam meets another lost survivor and, together, they work to beat all odds and outwit one of the deadliest fires ever.
In “The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise,” Coyote and her father, Rodeo, have been traveling the United States in an old school bus since Coyote’s mother and two sisters were killed in a car crash five years before. When Coyote discovers the park in their old neighborhood is going to be demolished, she wants to return home to save a treasured memory box she buried with her mother and sisters.
Coyote’s solution to get back to Washington state is to create an elaborate plan to get her dad to drive back without realizing it. Along the way, father and daughter pick up an assortment of travelers who become the friends Coyote needs to complete the difficult journey.
The William Allen White Children’s Book Award program began April 22, 1952, eight years after the famous journalist’s death on Jan. 29, 1944 – Kansas Day. Emporia State University launched the William Allen White Children’s Book Award, which was guided by Ruth Garver Gagliardo, who was hired by White to write for The Emporia Gazette.
Passionate about books, Gagliardo wrote a regular column that commented on books, music and art, and often concentrated on books for children. She was one of the first to review children’s books for a newspaper, which gave parents, teachers and librarians insights to quality books for children.
Gagliardo’s column led to “The Children’s Bookshelf,” a book review column in the Kansas Teacher magazine. She also started the Children’s Traveling Book Exhibit, which helped introduce children all over Kansas to good books for 23 years.
