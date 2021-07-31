I moved to Emporia on Jan. 1 from Manhattan, where I had lived since 2001. Prior to relocating here to work for The Gazette, I’d only been to Emporia a handful of times and I honestly didn’t know much about the city.
There’s a whole lot to learn when you move to a new place, and sometimes, the answers aren’t readily available.
For example: Who on earth is David Traylor, the man for whom Emporia’s zoo is named?
I asked Google, but when I searched the name “David Traylor”, all I found was the zoo website, a few news articles (including one I’d recently written) and a website for a criminal defense lawyer named David L. Traylor, Esq., in Dallas, Texas.
There wasn’t anything about the Emporia man himself or why the zoo carried his name.
So I employed the assistance of Baileigh Mertens, who has been working with The Gazette this summer. She knows one of Traylor’s granddaughters, and through that connection, she was able to talk to Traylor’s daughter, Francie Reed. Baileigh interviewed Reed about her dad, and also helpfully acquired his home phone number.
I called up Traylor one afternoon this week and caught him right in the middle of watching “Gunsmoke.” When I explained why I was calling, he was more than willing to talk about the time he devoted to the zoo which bears his name.
Traylor told me that back in the late ‘60s, he worked for the city of Emporia, but not in the parks department, where I’d have expected to find him. Rather, he was an accountant handling payroll in the city clerk’s office.
At the time, Emporia already had a zoo.
Well, sort of.
The history is a bit nebulous, but starting sometime in the early 1900s, a small collection of various animals was kept north of Soden’s Grove. Eventually, this came to be known unofficially as the Emporia zoo.
And then there was Monkey Island, which had been established in 1934 when then-Mayor Frank Lostutter himself retrieved four rhesus monkeys from Kansas State University — where they had gone after retiring from the circus — and established them on an island in the middle of the lake at Peter Pan Park, which had been specially designed for them upon Lostutter’s wishes.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Monkey Island was a problem from the beginning. The city had planned to move the rhesuses indoors for that first winter, but according to a Nov. 24, 1934, article in The Gazette, “two wily apes … continued to elude all efforts to move them from monkey island in Peter Pan park to a couple of boxcars which, well-insulated, have been erected as Emporia’s winter zoo.”
Monkey Island was still causing headaches in the late ‘60s when Traylor was working for the city.
“We used to get daily complaints — multiple — on the condition of that thing, like how terrible and dirty and filthy it was,” he said. “At any rate, I kind of looked into it.”
So, the payroll accountant took charge of addressing the issue. He started by making arrangements for the monkeys to move to a new home and then draining the dirty moat, cleaning it and installing a fence around the perimeter.
However, Traylor didn’t want to just leave the erstwhile monkey exhibit uninhabited, so he brought in a variety of waterfowl, starting with Canada geese and Rouen ducks.
After that, a new and rather surprising opportunity presented itself.
“Consequently, after a couple, three years, the park supervisor, who had been there for like 25 or 30 years, … he retired, and I was asked if I would take that job,” he said. “It was a big decision to make, because, I don’t know, I went to college and got a degree in accounting and all this and that. But it worked out.”
Traylor became the parks director on Jan. 4, 1973. A story in The Gazette on April 19 of that year described what made a former payroll accountant a good fit in the new role.
“A glance in Mr. Traylor’s billfold would disclose a life membership card from the National Rifle Association, a membership card from the National Wildlife Federation, a membership card from the International Wild Waterfowl Association Inc., a membership card from the Kansas Arborists Association and a Kansas Hunter Safety Instructor’s certificate,” it reported. “ … All are evidence of a deep interest in wildlife, conservation and the outdoors.”
In his new position, Traylor turned his attention to the shoddy zoo at Soden’s Grove. At the time, it was one large pen with fences dividing up the different species, which included bison, a longhorn steer, fallow deer, chickens, peafowl, goats and sheep.
“It wasn’t a zoo, so to speak,” Traylor said. “It was just an operation of the Parks Department.”
Traylor went to work with the support of the newly formed Emporia Friends of the Zoo to redo the exhibits for the zoo and to acquire new animals. One of the first acquisitions was Tweety, a one-winged bald eagle.
“We built an exhibit in that area north of the ball diamond that people could come in and see a bald eagle,” he said. “And that’s when things got rolling. We got started putting up a fence and building exhibits.”
By July 11, 1975, The Gazette reported, “Animals whose natural habitat is Kansas or the Midwest are kept at the south end of the big game exhibit. Deer, antelope, and buffalo roam the area. At the north end of the exhibit, the zoo’s exotic animals are displayed. Rheas, which are similar to ostriches, mouflon sheep, which resemble big-horned mountain goats, llamas, and an assortment of birds including peacocks and wild turkeys live there.”
“All of a sudden, Soden’s became an extremely popular place,” Traylor said. “ … The community itself, it was overwhelming the way they supported it. They thought it was something that was a good addition to the park system and benevolent to the area.”
Francie Reed, the second of Traylor’s three children, said she was proud that her dad ran the zoo and that Traylor included the whole family in his passion.
“When I was little, zoos were such a big part of our lives,” she said. “So if we went on vacation anywhere, we would go to a zoo the first day and meet with the person in charge of the zoo. Getting to do those behind-the-scenes tours of zoos was always exciting to me and just a part of our things we would do as a family.”
Over the years, the zoo continued to grow. Emporia State University became involved, using the zoo’s resources for classes and often producing quality applicants for jobs at the zoo, a practice that continues to this day.
One staff member who didn’t come to the zoo by way of ESU was Lisa Keith, whom Traylor hired as a full-time zookeeper in 1992. Traylor served as a mentor to her over the years, although perhaps at the time, neither of them knew that she would become the zoo director in 2008.
“He had been in the animal world, more the exotic animal world, longer than I had. My background was more ag-related,” Keith said. “So he gave me a lot of background and a lot of things that I didn’t know and sent me to a lot of different schoolings.”
Keith said that Traylor was a great person to work for and a humorous boss.
“He was somebody who liked to pat you on the back when you did something good and made sure you knew the positive things that happened around you,” she said. “Just an overall good guy. Definitely hard shoes to fill when he left.”
And leave he did. In 2006, Traylor retired.
“I viewed it with mixed emotions,” he said. “I was ready to get out of the daily everything.”
That same year, the zoo he’d spent more than 30 years revitalizing was renamed after him. Traylor said he was “surprised and honored” when he heard the news.
It was a bit surreal, after all. His degree was in accounting and he had, in fact, become an accountant after college. But because he’d agreed to help clean up Monkey Island all those years ago, a whole series of doors kept opening and he just continued walking through them until Emporia’s zoo — which was by then accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums — bore his name.
For Reed, Traylor is, of course, more than just the former parks director.
“I always thought that he was the best dad in the world,” she said. “I always told people, you know, he was my partner. I wouldn’t be who I was without my parents.”
Keith told me it was Traylor’s vision that made the zoo what it is today.
“He could imagine something or dream it in the middle of the night and I think he would get up and actually sketch out things that he dreamt about,” she said. “And I believe he could sketch those things out on paper and he could bring them to life and I think the walkthrough part of the zoo kind of evolved from that. … He made a beautiful addition to Emporia, for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.