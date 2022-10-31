Road 130-Road G area

Road 130 and Road G, at the top left of this map, is where 300 hay bales caught fire early Sunday. They were being allowed to burn Monday morning.

 Courtesy Lyon County Emergency Communications Center

An estimated 300 bales of hay kept burning in rural Lyon County Monday morning, after they somehow caught fire early Sunday.

“They'll burn for days,” Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage said. “Right now, we're just letting it burn.”

