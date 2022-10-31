An estimated 300 bales of hay kept burning in rural Lyon County Monday morning, after they somehow caught fire early Sunday.
“They'll burn for days,” Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage said. “Right now, we're just letting it burn.”
Crews were called to a farm at Road 130 and Road G, about two miles west of Emporia Municipal Airport, around 4 a.m. Sunday.
The bales apparently are in an open field, as Steinlage said no buildings were damaged and no one was hurt.
“The manager of the land is watching the hay bales,” Steinlage said, to ensure nothing gets out of control.
The fire is “under investigation right now by the Sheriff's Office,” Steinlage added.
