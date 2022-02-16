The Emporia City Commission accepted a Community Development Block Grant totaling $750,000 from the Kansas Department of Commerce for improvements to Highland Street Wednesday evening.
The project will run from 12th Avenue to 16th Avenue and will include “paving, ancillary sedimentary sewer improvements, power line improvements and draining improvements,” said city engineer Jim Ubert.
Ubert explained that the project will total $1.5 million and that the city will match the $750,000 CDBG grant with bonds.
The commission also approved an agreement with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka to receive a $357,000 grant to rehabilitate 40 homes in Emporia.
Community development coordinator Jeff Lynch said that to qualify for the projects, the houses need to be owner-occupied, single-family structures that fall within city limits.
In other business, the commission authorized the issuance of bonds for the Americus Road sewer main project running from U.S. 50 Highway to Road 180.
Finance director Janet Harrouff explained that the total estimated cost of the project was $850,000 but “we are getting some money from Evergy so we won’t be bonding the entire amount.”
The project began construction in January and is expected to wrap up in March.
Harrouff also asked the commission to approve an amendment to the city’s water loan agreement, which it did unanimously.
In Sept. 2019, the city received a $10 million loan from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and was initially scheduled to begin paying it back August 2021, but because the city had only drawn $1.2 million from the loan, that was pushed back to November 2021.
However, the loan still has not been drawn down enough, so the commission’s amendment will allow it to begin payments in February 2023 and last through 2042.
The commission also:
Approved an ordinance for a St. Patrick’s Day beer garden in the parking lot adjacent to Town Royal at 405 Commercial St. The beer garden will take place from 9 a.m.-1 a.m. on March 19.
Authorized the submission of a Community Development Block Grant application for improvements at 17 W. Fourth Ave. and declared that property blighted.
Approved a post-construction stormwater ordinance, which Ubert said will add “to our toolbox with how we go about meeting our MS4 permit that with have with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment” as the permit requirements become more stringent.
Approved a sponsorship entitlement with Life Time, the event sponsor for Unbound Gravel, for 2022-2024 in the amount of $15,000 to go with in-kind services. Historically, the city has agreed to a $25,000 sponsorship, but Life Time offered to decrease the amount to recognize the in-kind services the city has provided. The sponsorship will be paid by transient guest tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.