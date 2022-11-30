US-NEWS-WINTER-STORM-WARNING-FOR-TWIN-1-MS.jpg

Colleen Somerville and her canine companion Cosmo played with an enormous stick Tuesday at the Fish Lake Park Reserve dog park in Maple Grove, Minn. Parts of the upper Midwest were under a winter storm warning.

 Shari L. Gross/Star Tribune

It may not have been a winter storm named by The Weather Channel. But the cold front that moved through Tuesday lived up to its title: cold.

Emporia Municipal Airport had a wind chill of nine degrees at sunrise Wednesday, after a Tuesday high of 53. That high occurred at 6 a.m., as the temperature dropped all day.

