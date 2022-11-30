It may not have been a winter storm named by The Weather Channel. But the cold front that moved through Tuesday lived up to its title: cold.
Emporia Municipal Airport had a wind chill of nine degrees at sunrise Wednesday, after a Tuesday high of 53. That high occurred at 6 a.m., as the temperature dropped all day.
The airport also recorded a trace of light snow during the early afternoon. Other recording stations in the area did not show any.
Sunshine through the window for the rest of the week could be deceiving, because daily highs will go up and down. The National Weather Service expects 41 Wednesday, 51 Thursday and 68 Friday.
While a south wind will warm things up, it also could blow your car keys away. Gusts of 40-45 miles per hour are expected Thursday and Friday.
The chance for rain or snow which was in Tuesday’s forecast is now gone. The only listed precipitation chance now is for drizzle before dawn next Monday.
