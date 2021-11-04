At least the Emporia State men's basketball team beat the airport Wednesday.
Final scores: Hornets, 60 points. High temperature at Emporia Municipal, 48.
This weekend, 60 points might not be enough. A warming trend is starting in Lyon County, with a forecast high of 60 Friday and around 70 Sunday and Monday.
No rain is expected before next Wednesday. No temperature below 39 is forecast, either – which means the wait continues for the first freeze of the season.
Only three previous times in this century has the first freeze occurred in November. It happened most recently in 2016, when the temperature didn't drop to 32 or lower until Nov. 12.
National Weather Service records show the Emporia airport had an average temperature of 61.4 degrees in October. That was 4.2 degrees warmer than normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.