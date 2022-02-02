The Weather Channel calls it “Landon”, as in a famous Kansas Governor. For people across Kansas, it's an old-style major winter snowstorm.
At least four inches of snow were reported three miles northwest of Emporia at 6:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Gridley in Coffey County had three inches.
At that point, snow had stopped at Emporia Municipal Airport - but perhaps only for the moment.
Meteorologists in Topeka now expect Emporia will finish with no more than six inches of snow. A forecast break in the storm between 2:00-5:00 p.m. will help with that, although more snow is likely during the evening.
Dwight D, Eisenhower Airport in Wichita had six inches of snow shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday. Florence in eastern Marion County had 5.6 inches.
Any snow shoveling during the day could require more layers than a lasagna dish. North winds in Emporia should gust to 30 miles per hour. So wind chill values are not expected to exceed five above zero Wednesday, then could drop as low as 11 below Thursday.
If there's one blessing from the snowstorm, it's the snow itself. Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 0.07 of moisture as of 6 a.m. That's seven times more than the airport received in all of February 2021.
The good news is that this storm shall pass. Once it does, a sunny weekend is expected with temperatures moderating to 35 degrees Saturday and 41 Sunday.
