BURLINGTON -- The Emporia High volleyball team tore its way through the competition at the Burlington Invitational on Saturday, winning all five of its matches in straight sets.
The Spartans began the day with a 25-12, 25-14 win over Fredonia, followed by a 25-12, 25-18 victory against Southern Coffey County.
They then downed Iola 25-17, 25-16 in the closest match of the day and dispensed of the host team Burlington 25-7, 25-15.
Emporia rounded out the day by beating Southern Coffey County a second time, 25-14, 25-11.
With the wins, the Spartans moved to 18-4 on the season. They will take the court again on Tuesday at Topeka West.
