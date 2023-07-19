ESU Emporia State
Emporia State University’s district court case challenging the reinstatement of five terminated professors will be pending a little longer, as attorneys on both sides wait to hear the results of the final Office of Administrative Hearings rulings.

Attorneys for both ESU and the terminated professors appeared in front of Judge Courtney Boehm via Zoom Wednesday afternoon for a hearing on the case challenging the OAH rulings that reinstated the employment of some terminated professors.

