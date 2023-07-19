Emporia State University’s district court case challenging the reinstatement of five terminated professors will be pending a little longer, as attorneys on both sides wait to hear the results of the final Office of Administrative Hearings rulings.
Attorneys for both ESU and the terminated professors appeared in front of Judge Courtney Boehm via Zoom Wednesday afternoon for a hearing on the case challenging the OAH rulings that reinstated the employment of some terminated professors.
So far, the OAH has ruled that ESU is required to reinstate professors Michael Behrens, Dan Colson, Rob Cattlet, Amanda Miracle and Lynnette Sievert - though more professors are still awaiting rulings.
Both Paul Dean of Putnam & Dean LLC., who represented Emporia State University, and J. Philipp Gragson and Amanda Vogelsberg of Henson, Hutton, Mudrick, Gragson & Vogelsberg, LLP, who represented the terminated professors, agreed that the best course of action would be to wait until all OAH rulings have been made, in case more professors are added to the list. The attorneys also agreed that the separate cases are similar enough in nature to be combined into one case.
There is no timeline on when the OAH will make its rulings, but Dean said he is hopeful that all decisions will be made by the end of August. At that time, the court will hold a scheduling hearing before going to trial.
As previously reported by The Gazette, ESU has stated that it does not intend to return the professors to their former positions.
“[The OAH] language says they have reversed [the terminations], but what they’re really saying is that they did not agree with the way we terminated people, so it’s not truly a reinstatement,” ESU Community Relations Director Gwen Larson told The Gazette in May. “They’ve not yet lost something to go back to, which is what reinstatement would be.
“The fact is that we are continuing to move forward with the plan that we started last September, that we’ve been communicating this whole time,” she added. “... Beyond that, it becomes individual personal information that we can’t share.”
