The winter solstice in Kansas officially occurs Tuesday morning. But people in the Emporia area received a cold blast of winter over the weekend.
The Sunday morning low at Emporia Municipal Airport was 13 degrees, with a wind chill of four. It was the coldest morning since Presidents Day weekend, when the area fell below zero three nights in a row.
In this case, the cold is more seasonal. A slow warming trend is forecast for this week — from a Monday high of 50 to Thursday's 59.
But Friday could be a small-scale repeat of last week's windstorm, with a high of 73 and breezes gusting as high as 35 miles per hour.
No rain or snow is in the forecast for the next seven days. Emporia has recorded 0.48 inches of rain since Monday, November 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.