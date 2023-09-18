The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia State soccer team fell to Washburn and played Fort Hays State to a draw over the weekend.
In the opening minutes of ESU’s match with Washburn on Friday, Washburn applied early pressure against the Hornets as the Ichabods recorded a pair of shots in the first six minutes of the match. After five minutes of back-and-forth play, Emporia State recorded their first shot of the match as Angela Palmer forced a save by the Washburn goalkeeper in the bottom left corner in the 13th minute.
For the final thirty minutes of the first half, both teams combined for just three shots as the match was scoreless heading into the half.
Following the break, Emporia State recorded the first shot of the half as Kyleigh Roe forced a save in the center of the goal on a long-range attempt.
Through the first 15 minutes of the second half, both teams recorded a pair of shots before Washburn outshot the Hornets 4-0 over the next 15. The fourth shot came from distance and resulted in the lone goal of the match as the Ichabods would hold on for a 1-0 win.
Emporia State then traveled to Hays on Sunday and played the Tigers to a 1-1 draw.
Early in the match, Emporia State recorded three shots within the first six minutes, including their first attempt on goal which came from Hannah Woolery in the fifth minute to force a save from the Fort Hays State goalkeeper.
After the first shot from the Tigers in the ninth minute, Woolery once again had a look at goal as she forced a second save from Fort Hays State in the 12th minute. Fort Hays State found their footing as they broke through in the 24th minute on their fourth shot of the game to take a 1-0 lead over Emporia State.
Through the final 20 minutes of the first half, the Hornets tallied three more shots but were unable to find back of the net as they went into the halftime break trailing the Tigers 1-0.
Fort Hays State attempted to attack quickly in the second half as they recorded the first shot just 22 seconds in as it sailed over the goal. Emporia State was then able to settle in and gain control of the match as they tallied four shots within the first ten minutes of the half, including a pair of attempts on target in the 55th minute from Mackenzie Dimarco and Angela Palmer.
Dimarco would record the next shot in the match in the 66th minute, which proved to be the tying goal. The Hornets won possession back deep in their own half as the ball came to Asta Kristindottir who played a long ball over the top of the Tiger backline as Dimarco found herself one-on-one with the Fort Hays State goalkeeper. Dimarco was able to calmly slot the ball into the bottom left corner as Emporia State tied the game 1-1.
Emporia State was able to record four more shots over the final 24 minutes, including another shot on target from Dimarco but the score would remained tied 1-1 the rest of the way.
Dimarco scored her second goal of the season and the 63rd of her career. Kristindottir recorded her first assist of the season and fourth of her career.
The Hornets (0-3-3) will return to action on Friday, Sept. 22 as they will return home for their final nonconference match as they take on Nebraska-Kearney.
