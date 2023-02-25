The illustrious high school diving career of Emporia’s Braxton Higgins came to an abrupt end when he had to undergo lower back surgery in early February.
Still, it was one to remember. Higgins never lost a single diving meet and was a two-time state champion. But his story is about more than just diving.
Higgins’ athletic journey began with gymnastics, for which he competed internationally with Team USA. Higgins said he did his first flip on the trampoline in his backyard when he was three years old and did his first competition when he was seven.
Josh Wright, who owns and coaches at Skywalkers Gymnastics, started training Higgins when he was six and did so for about 10 years. He could tell right away Higgins was different.
“I remember he was learning and progressing really quickly,” Wright said. “Like, abnormally fast for someone that age.”
Gymnastics is a sport that requires a lot of training and preparation only to perform each event which, in most cases, will take less than 30 seconds.
“We train for a lot of hours and then you get a chance to perform a couple of routines on each event, which takes maybe 25 seconds,” Wright said. “It’s a lot of pressure. Sometimes you hit at the right time, sometimes you get off a little bit and if you get off in the middle of your routine, nothing else will get scored. So, it’s not a very forgiving sport.”
Everyone on a competitive team trains year-round in gymnastics, with competitions taking place six months out of the year. Some of the events Higgins mainly focused on were trampoline and double-mini trampoline as the years went on, with some power tumbling when he was younger.
There are a lot of different international competitions when it comes to gymnastics. The world age group competition has the world championships and the world age group championships. For world championships, you have to be at least 17 years old to be at the highest level. They take place every year except for Olympic years.
Higgins first went international when he was 12 years old when he went to Sofia, Bulgaria.
“That was a great experience,” Higgins said. “I got to experience a different side of the world for the first time which was amazing. Being able to compete for Team USA at a young age was very special.”
But the highlight of his international competitions was when he went to Japan for the World Age Group Championships during his freshman year of high school when he was 14. He said his goal was to make the finals, but he was able to win a gold medal. The process just to get on the team was a grueling one.
“You get ranked throughout the year based on how you do at several competitions to make the team,” Wright said. “They look for consistency and after he made it, we hammered hard on total body and mind training to get ready for that performance. Our season normally ends in July and that wasn’t until December, so we were trying to maintain peak performance for another half a year.”
Once he was on the team, Higgins and Wright trained extensively for months. Higgins noted he would only be at school for half a day because the training required so much time each day. Wright would train with him when it came to cardio and weight training, which helped Higgins to have someone else going through it with him.
“He worked really hard for that,” Wright said. “We swam, lifted weights and did agility training at the college running stairs. I think that all that work paid off because he was able to hit at the right time and win a gold medal on double mini. I’m super proud of him and was really happy to be a part of that.”
But all the hours took a toll on Higgins after his freshman year of high school and he wanted to have a “more normal high school experience,” so he stopped doing competitive gymnastics.
That’s when diving came into play.
“I’ve wanted to dive for a long time but never tried it,” Higgins said. “[Head diving coach] Barb [Clark] has been waiting for me since I was in middle school because sometimes, I would come in over the summer and do stuff with some of my gymnastics teammates. I’m glad I tried it because I like it a lot.”
Clark recalled the first time she saw Higgins and knew he would be a good diver.
“I was in the gym watching my granddaughter do gymnastics and I saw him when he was young,” Clark said. “I talked to his parents and said he needs to go out for diving, so he kind of knew then that I was looking at him.”
Clark noted she has the pool open at the high school over the summer for kids to come and dive because it’s the only place in town where they can practice any kind of dive. Higgins picked up the sport quickly and it did not take long for him to prove himself as one of the state’s top divers.
“I just knew over the course of that first season that no one could beat him,” Clark said. “His scores were high and he was No. 1 in the Top 25 at state his sophomore year for all of 5A and 6A. He hasn’t lost a meet in high school and it’s cool for him to be undefeated.”
Higgins attributes a lot of his diving success to gymnastics.
“A lot of the dives correlate with most of the gymnastics skills that I did,” Higgins said. “A lot of diving comes down to body awareness and that experience has made me so much more flexible. People ask me all the time how I can do a pike so well. But I’ve been stretching that pike for 10 years and I’m used to doing those body movements.”
“I think it came naturally to him because he had such great body awareness on the trampoline,” Clark added. “He’s not afraid of the height and some of the moves he did on the trampoline are very similar to some of his dives. His form is so clean that I didn’t have to teach him that much.”
Higgins said he hopes to dive in college but is unsure what his future will look like. His first priority is healing from surgery. But Clark has little doubt big things are in his future.
“He’s so coachable and fun to work with,” Clark said. “He’s been a great gift for me and he will be a gift for whoever gets him in college.”
