After over 30 years in the courtroom, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler is retiring.
Wheeler, who has served as a district judge for the 5th Judicial District for 32 years and as chief judge for 24 years, will be moving on from his position on September 2, but he will not be stopping there.
On September 4, Wheeler said he will be converting to senior judge status and contracting with the Kansas Supreme Court to travel the state of Kansas, working as a judge to fill needs in different districts throughout the state.
“I’m kind of looking forward to seeing different groups of attorneys, different courthouses, get to have probably a little more contact with judges in areas that we don’t have regular contact with,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said the transition will cut his weekly workload by about 60%, allowing him to work while still enjoying more time off.
“It’s kind of a bridge towards total retirement,” he said.
Wheeler said the decision to retire stemmed from how demanding the job of a judge can be, citing a time when he and other judges would stay in the courthouse for 14 hours a day certifying election ballots.
“I’ve been here over 32 years. I think everybody in their career reaches a point where you say there are some things I want to do with the balance of my life,” he said. “You just kind of get a realization that now’s a good time. It’s just time to make a change.”
Before he was a judge, Wheeler worked as Emporia city attorney, after graduating from Washburn with his Juris Doctor degree. He served as city attorney from 1977 to 1980 and then joined the firm Perkins and Hollembeak, Chtd., before establishing his own firm, Merlin G. Wheeler, Chtd., where he worked from 1988 to 1990.
In 1990, Wheeler started his career as a district court judge for Lyon and Chase counties, becoming the chief judge in 1998.
“For many people becoming a judge is kind of the pinnacle of a legal career, and to me, it was just a natural progression,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said what he enjoys most about working in the legal justice system are the relationships.
“The part that I enjoy the most is the interaction with the attorneys in the courtrooms,” he said. “The legal arguments, the responses, to a certain degree the camaraderie that you build up with the attorneys that you work with, I think that’s what really attracts me.”
According to Wheeler, being a judge is a big step from practicing law.
“I think with every new judge, the most impactful thing of becoming a judge is the sudden realization that I’m not arguing a cause for a client, I’m now making a decision that is going to affect that party’s rights or their lives, and that is a potential impact that is going to be the rest of their life,” he said.
“Suddenly, I’m not just an advocate for them, I’m the one that makes the decision,” Wheeler said. “That impact is a very swift impact when you become a judge.”
After Wheeler’s retirement, the position of the chief judge will be filled, leaving an open position in the district court for a new judge. Any practicing attorney of at least 30 years of age, who has practiced in Kansas in some form for at least five years, and resides in or is willing to move to Lyon or Chase county is able to apply. The nomination committee will then give three to five recommendations to the governor, who will approve the new judge for the 5th district.
Looking back on more than 30 years of working in Lyon and Chase counties, Wheeler said he is proud of the district’s accomplishments.
“I’m really proud of a lot of things that we have got done, and it’s not that I’ve done them, but just thinking back, since I started as a judge we have developed in Kansas and in this judicial [district],” he said. “We’ve had an awful lot of things happen in the last 30 years.”
During those years, Wheeler said, the district — with the help of community partners — has created a community corrections department, drug court program, child advocacy center, child visitation and exchange center, worked closely with local agencies to make sure that victims of abuse receive appropriate treatments with the courts, and developed a home court program, which is designed to aid with children in need of care and the rehabilitation of families.
“The thing I’m most proud about is the quality of the people we’ve always had working here,” Wheeler said. “The judges who came before me laid a foundation for a very, very functional district court system and everyone who has come on board since that time has always worked well within that system and worked hard.”
