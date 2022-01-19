The Emporia City Commission approved the creation of a housing opportunity overlay district to allow for the potential development of smaller residential properties Wednesday night.
The housing opportunity overlay district – which was created in a 16.8-acre vacant lot directly east of the intersection of Soden’s Road and South Exchange Street – decreases the minimum lot sizes in a certain area from the 9,000 square feet mandated in city codes to 5,800 square feet. This would consequently increase the number of residential units that could be built within the identified area and could be a more cost-effective means of developing housing.
However, the issue was not without its opposition, as three Emporia citizens who live in the area addressed the commission during public comment.
Dylan Gutierrez said that he had a variety concerns, including potential decreased property values, the possibility of vandalism and risk to animals at the David Traylor Zoo, potentially unsupervised children in a densely packed area, a larger food desert and a strain on Logan Avenue Elementary School’s ability to handle an influx of students.
“A lot of the cost that is happening with this is going to be put over on the taxpayers as far as new streets, new curbs, new sewers,” he said. “I don’t feel like the taxpayers should have to absorb that cost.”
Others relayed concerns about lack of interest in smaller lots, interpersonal conflicts resulting from close-quarter living, congestion, lack of easy access for emergency vehicles and a general negative impact on the quality of life.
City planning and zoning director Justin Givens explained that just because the housing opportunity overlay district allows for properties to be as small as 5,800 square feet does not mean that they cannot be larger than that as well. In older parts of the city, he said, it is common for lots to be around 6,500 square feet, which is also much smaller than the 9,000 square feet outlined in city codes.
“The housing overlay district, when you give it to (developers), it lets them start and design something within the certain parameters,” he said. “The concept plat that I’ve seen has it around 6,600 would be the average lot.”
As far as concerns about emergency personnel, Givens said that any plans for a potential development would go through every city department – including fire and police – before being given a green light.
“We’ll look at it to ensure that we’re protecting our investment,” he said.
Mayor Becky Smith clarified that the housing opportunity overlay district’s approval does not mean that any plans for development are imminent, but rather that it simply gives potential developers options moving forward.
“They can build a smaller lot, they can still go up and have a large lot just like we have right now, the 9,000,” she said. “This just gives more opportunities. Again, this is not committing the city to anything.”
She said she felt comfortable with passing the housing opportunity overlay district despite the opposition because of the legwork done by the planning and zoning board, which studied the issue in-depth and held public hearings about it before recommending it by a 5-1 vote with one abstention.
“That’s what we tasked them to do, and so taking their recommendation and then discussing with city staff all the ways that we can make this happen, it’s really just giving more options and putting more tools in the toolbox,” she said.
In other business, the commission approved a conditional use permit for the former sorority house at 1519 Merchant St. adjacent to the Emporia State University campus, which will become the new home for CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness’s administrative and counseling offices.
The building is 12,064 square feet with 44 rooms to be converted into administrative and counseling spaces.
The commission also approved a conditional use permit for 2606 W. Highway 50, a 3.39-acre lot where 153 10-foot-by-15-foot storage units will be build over a three phase process.
