A blown transformer apparently about 1,150 Emporia electric customers in the dark Monday morning.
Evergy reports 750 customers lost service in an area from roughly 12th and Commercial St. to Soden Park. Another 146 customers had no power south and east of there, with that outage nearly reaching Neosho Rapids.
The problem apparently stemmed from a transformer which caught fire on South East Street. Unconfirmed reports indicated a fire erupted on a pole at a transfer station. Among other things, the outage affected downtown traffic lights.
Evergy's online outage map offered an estimation restoration time of 11:45 a.m. No injuries are reported from the transformer or the outage.
