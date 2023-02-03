If you're looking for signs of spring, try this: Emporia State University opens its baseball season Friday at noon in Oklahoma.
Or maybe this: Friday is “2/3” on the calendar, and we're more than two-thirds of the way through meteorological winter.
The weather will cooperate with spring thinking this weekend, even though wind chill readings fell to zero before dawn Friday.
The National Weather Service is advising a “very high grassland fire danger” will exist in Chase and Greenwood Counties Saturday and Monday afternoons.
Emporia Municipal Airport had a high of 54 degrees Thursday. Cottonwood Falls only recorded 39, after a morning low of eight.
A dry cold front will keep things colder Friday. The forecast high in Emporia is 39. The baseball game in Edmond, Oklahoma should be in the low 40s.
But the weekend days should be sunny, with 54 expected Saturday and 59 Sunday.
The next moisture could come Tuesday night. Right now, the Emporia forecast has a small chance for rain, even though parts of central Kansas could have a rain-snow mix.
