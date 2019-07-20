The Emporia High football team has had a solid summer heading into the upcoming season.
With team camp and attending a contact camp out of the way, along with throwing and weight sessions, the Spartans have a good idea of what to expect when the first day of practice comes on August 19.
“I want the kids to come in August and be excited about football,” EHS head coach Corby Milleson said. “That’s something that I think with the way the rule changes have involved is that I think we’re taking some of the excitement away from the kids. It’s becoming more of a job. It shouldn’t be that way. It should be fun.”
Milleson emphasized on how the team’s strength and condition program is huge during the entire year, even during the season.
“You can’t lift just three months out of the year,” he said. “Most of our kids are three-sport kids. Some are even four-sport kids. If they stopped lifting immediately, their strength diminishes and all that hard work is for none. (It’s) the same thing if you worked three months out of the summer and then you don’t lift for six months, you’re not as strong as you should be. Being strong, there’s no substitute for it and there’s no excuse not to have strength. Especially with all the opportunities, we have at Emporia High to give to the kids.”
Another strong senior class, made up of 19 players, looks to be that next group to lead the Spartans to some success this fall.
“They’re loaded with talent, in terms of that class,” Milleson said. “They all work really, really hard. It’s probably the best senior class, as a class, that we’ve had since I’ve gotten to Emporia High.”
Even with 19 seniors leading the way, there’s still some starting spots that need to be filled and going against Centennial League competition on a weekly basis. The quarterback position will be the most important with Jace Stewart gone to graduation.
Junior Kadyn Williams and senior Cade Kohlmeier are battling to be Stewart’s successor. Williams has served the previous two years as the freshmen and junior varsity starter, while Kohlmeier has played wide receiver at the varsity level the past two years.
“The good part of going into this next season is we return nine defensive starters,” Milleson said. “In this league, we’ve got to play defense. We’re not going to play a style of football, where we’re going to get into track meets with people. We don’t want that, because we have so many guys that have or need to play on both sides of the football. Losing Jace to graduation ... anytime you lose a three-year starter at any position — that’s a big hole to fill.
“We’re going to see how it goes that first week, week-and-a-half in August. One of them is going to win the job. One’s gonna back up and play receiver.
Seniors Riley Wagner and Hayden Pauls have also had good summers on the offensive line. Milleson added sophomore Noah Wagner will be a newcomer upfront for the Spartan offense. Seniors Connor Hoyt, Skyler Douglas and Skyler Beatty have also made impacts.
“(Noah’s) done a really good job,” Milleson said. “(Hoyt and Beatty) have had really good summers. I’m excited to see what they bring to the table as well. Skyler Douglas has had a good summer, but we anticipated him being ready to fill that starting role for Gabe (Galindo), since he started many games last year. They’re fun kids to be around and to coach.”
Practices will begina week later than what it has been in years past.
“(The) KSHSAA calendar rotates every single year, depending on how the calendar lays out,” Milleson said. “It’s just one of those years where we’re starting later. I don’t want to play a game in August. I’m excited that it’s starting a week later and school’s in session. That helps get younger kids out — (like) freshmen — that may or may not have thought about joining until late. It’ll be business as usual once the 19th hits.”
EHS will open up the season at Washburn Rural on Sept. 6, followed by a home game with Topeka West (Sept. 13). The Spartans will play Legend (Colo.) on Sept. 20 in Scott City and make a road trip to Seaman on Sept. 27. In October, the Spartans will host Manhattan (Oct.4) and Junction City (Oct. 25) and will make back-to-back trips to Hummer Sports Park to take on Highland Park and Topeka High (Oct. 11 and 18).
