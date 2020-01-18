EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
• The local firefighters who were busy with several fires this week.
• Village Elementary students in grades 3 - 5 for giving the community a look at their knowledge in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics during the STEAM Showcase.
• Dorine Harter, Dr. Brock Kretsinger and all of the new trustees on the Emporia State University Foundation Board for doing their part to better the university.
• Cargill for its donation to the All Veterans Memorial.
• Emporian Rob Gilligan for being named the first director of Ignite Emporia.
• Ad Astra owners Gwen Obermeyer and Pat and Kris Larkin along with new building owner John O’Brien for teaming up to bring Bummie’s back to life in Elmdale.
• Donors to Hetlinger’s Everyday Heroes campaign for providing opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities.
• Harry & Lloyd’s Owner Michael Phillips for hosting a cornhole tournament and chili cookoff to raise funds for the North Lyon County Food Pantry.
• North Lyon County native Melissa Powelson and her partners for creating VIBE, a revolutionary new tool in education.
• Erin Norton for opening Bark and Purr Daycare and Spa for local pets.
• Lawmakers in Topeka for showing that compromise can still be achieved in politics with their Medicaid expansion agreement.
• ESU alum Carly Bowden for receiving the $25,000 Milken Educator Award due to her creativity in the classroom.
Zach Hacker
News and Online Editor
