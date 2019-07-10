Emporia High senior Gentry Scheve hasn’t had the best of summer as he would’ve liked.
However, he was able to make his off-season that much better by claiming the boys overall and 16 and over championships in stroke play at the Kansas Junior Golf Association’s Tour Championship held at Emporia Municipal Golf Course Monday and Tuesday.
Scheve shot a 134 (64 and 70) finishing three strokes ahead of Tate Herrenbruck of Salina-Sacred Heart.
“I felt pretty good, especially (Tuesday),” Scheve said. “I know I could’ve made a lot more putts. I left a few short in the middle of the cup. Eight-under through two days, that’s pretty good playing. I’m pretty happy with how I played.
“(This summer) hasn’t been consistent. I’m glad that I finally put together back-to-back days of pretty solid (golf).”
Monday’s round of 64 was tied for a personal best for Scheve at EMGC. Even though he was one-under in Tuesday’s round, he had more confidence during the opening round.
“(Monday), I was just attacking pins and every pin I was going at,” he said. “(For) granted, I had a four-stroke lead ... I was playing a little bit more tentatively and I (knew) if I kept hitting the middle of the greens, then I would get something to fall and (making) pars and steal a few birdies when I can.
“I knew the course really good and have played it a lot in the past. It felt really good that I knew this course more than anyone else. I just need to play my game, I knew I had a pretty good chance to win.”
With the tournament being a two-day event, it’ll help Scheve when it comes to next spring as the KSHSAA State Golf Championships will take place over two days.
“It’ll help a lot,” he said. “Playing with the lead, no matter if its one shot or four, it’s always hard. I learned a lot (Tuesday) just playing with the lead.”
Scheve also got a taste of the competition he sees throughout the high school season.
“It was really fun,” he said. “(Tuesday) on the back nine, Tate and I were going back and forth. That was really, really fun. I made a 40-footer for birdie on (hole) 14 and you could feel the momentum shift there.”
Emporia High senior Caleb Schmid shot a 155 (79, 76), finishing in a tie for 15th in the Boys 16 and over division and was in a tie for 20th overall.
Emporian Hudson Sauder finished in a tie for 12th in the boys 12-13 division with a score of 181 (90 and 91).
Brady Rapp won the boys 11 and under division with a 79. James Ackerman of Leawood shot a 140 (68 and 72) to win the boys 12 and 13 division. Pratt’s Zachary Vandervoort claimed the boys 14 and 15 division, recording a score of 143 (70 and 73) and was the third overall finisher behind Scheve and Herrenbruck.
Morgan Brasser of Andale won the girls division with a 152.
Scheve advanced to KJGA’s match play, which will take place Wednesday and Thursday at EMGC. Scheve’s first match opponent — Schmid — his fellow Spartan teammate.
“It should be a fun match,” Scheve said. “We play match play every once awhile — just him and I — out at the (Emporia) Country Club for fun. We really haven’t played match play lately.”
