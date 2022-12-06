The city of Emporia has officially adopted a new logo.
After months of searching and refining, the city of Emporia has adopted the latest redesign of the city’s logo, created by local graphic designers Lot & Ilk.
The new logo has been a topic of heavy discussion for the city commission and Emporia residents since its initial proposal in July. The logo design was awarded to Lot & Ilk, run by local Emporians Justin Ogleby and Jamie Darcy, in August.
The original design of the logo was sent back to Lot & Ilk with requested changes after the Oct. 19 city commission meeting, following concerns from commissioners Becky Smith and Erren Harter that the logo looked too similar to the Internet Explorer and Colorado state logos.
“Commission requested only a minor change to the logo after the Oct. 19, 2022, City of Emporia Commission Study Session,” City Communications Manager Christine Johnson said. “The logo was then adopted after designers completed work.”
The new design features much more gradual hills at the bottom of the lowercase “e” to represent the Flint Hills, a star at the top to represent the city’s vast history with veterans and two lines in the middle to represent the “twin rivers.” On top of the two lines rests a sunrise within the “e,” to represent Emporia’s future.
According to Johnson, the city paid a total of $5,000 to Lot & Ilk for the logo design project.
There is currently no release date for when Emporians could get their hands on merchandise with the new logo, she added, but “[t]he City of Emporia will use the logo on internal and external documents such as news releases and letterhead as well as online platforms.”
For more information on the logo, visit lotandilk.com/emporia.
