Emporia’s new city manager Trey Cocking has been on the job for nearly two months, and he believes that despite some daunting challenges, the city is in a good position for the future.
Cocking took over the city manager seat for the retiring Mark McAnarney in December and has spent the intervening weeks meeting with people from a variety of different city sectors, listening to their concerns and visions.
“Right now, I’m just trying to find out as much as I can,” Cocking said. “ … It’s good to have that information, hearing what people want their community to look like. What does the college want to do? Where do people want to be five years from now and how do we get there?”
The conversations have proven productive, allowing Cocking to identify three main challenges the city faces: housing, workforce and childcare.
All of those are interconnected.
Lack of housing, in his view, is an issue at all levels, from larger, more expensive houses for sale all the way down to affordable rentals.
“There’s still a big gap there on housing,” Cocking said. “How do we address it in a methodical way? Resources are limited. How do we make sure we have directed those resources in the right way? Obviously, we’re trying to get the most bang for the buck, trying to create the most housing and the most housing that people can afford.”
“Hand-in-hand” with that, he said, is workforce. Currently, Emporia faces a labor shortage not because people aren’t willing to work, but because there are simply more jobs available than there are people in the area to fill them.
“The labor market has, I think, improved for the worker, but at the same time, how do we make sure that workforce is there?” Cocking said.
Indeed, it’s difficult to bring in more potential employees when there’s a paucity of places for them to go home to after punching out.
And, for those workers who have families, where do their younger children go when Mom or Dad takes off for work?
“How do we have quality childcare that enables us to have a workforce and that enables us to have a place where people feel like they can have kids?” he said. “Because we know a lot of people defer having kids because there’s not great childcare options. That causes workforce issues and school issues as folks do that.”
These are challenging issues, particularly because any attempt to address one will likely have an impact — intended or otherwise — on the others. Another complicating factor is that these problems aren’t affecting Emporia in isolation, but rather they are problems also seenon a much grander scale, meaning that the way one community handles them could sway things in a different direction for another.
Cocking admitted that he doesn’t have all the answers yet but added that identifying a problem is the first step toward solving it.
Additionally, he doesn’t ascribe to a one-size-fits-all approach to city management. Instead, he believes that each community is different and so a city manager needs to become familiar with the idiosyncrasies of their specific community so as to confront its issues in the way that makes the most sense for it.
“I strongly believe that my job is to come here to have these conversations and to say, ‘I know how to make things work but using my playbook that we did in Atchison may not be what works (in Emporia),’” he said.
The path to improving Emporia’s housing, workforce and childcare issues begins with “small, achievable steps,” Cocking said, as well as playing to the city’s strengths, which he said were numerous.
Emporia’s location within easy driving distance of Topeka, Kansas City, Wichita and Lawrence, with two major interstates crossing through it, is an enormous advantage, Cocking said.
On top of that, Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College provide quality and affordable educational opportunities.
The city’s infrastructure — which he acknowledged does need some upkeep — is strong and there’s available land for industrial developers.
Community organizations such as the Granada Theatre and Emporia Main Street contribute to Emporia’s cultural appeal while the use of Rural Housing Incentive Districts have helped find creative solutions for housing, particularly in the downtown area.
“Emporia probably has the second-best downtown in Kansas,” Cocking said. “Short of Lawrence, you’re not going to find a downtown that has the restaurants and the entertainment and the shopping still.”
Ultimately, the strengths far outweigh the needs.
“There’s definitely challenges that kind of keep us busy working on those but there’s just tons of assets here and great people all around who want Emporia to be a great city,” Cocking said. “ … Emporia’s a good city. It has a great reputation, it has a lot going for it. I just encourage people to be prideful because it’s a good city and I’m impressed. People should at times applaud themselves for the great things that have happened here and the strong history that folks have here because you can look around and see that the right decisions have been made very frequently around here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.