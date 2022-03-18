The last days of winter could knock some things over. But not a lot of snow will fall down.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Chase County after sunrise Friday morning. It lasts until 10 a.m., with as much as one of wet snow possible.
Wind advisories were in effect Friday morning for the entire Emporia area, lasting until noon. The National Weather Service advised gusts as high as 45 miles per hour could bring down tree limbs and produce power outages.
A rain-snow mix remained possible during the morning, but should become all rain after 11 a.m. Less than a half-inch of accumulation is expected in Emporia.
A winter weather advisory for one to three inches of snow had been in effect overnight from Salina west.
Emporia Municipal Airport had 0.23 inches of moisture as of 7 a.m. Friday. Every drop helps, as the airport only had 0.26 inches in January and February combined.
Governor Laura Kelly placed Chase and Lyon Counties under a drought watch Thursday. A “drought emergency” was declared in 19 southern and western counties.
The weekend in Emporia should be sunny, with highs in the mid-60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday. Rain should return Monday afternoon.
