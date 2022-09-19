Braden Gleason MIAA Player of the Week
Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason has been named the MIAA Football Offensive Player of the Week presented by Mammoth Construction for his efforts against Missouri Western. Gleason was responsible for all five Hornet touchdowns in a 36-12 victory over the previously undefeated Griffons.

Emporia State started the game with a 2-0 lead following a MWSU holding penalty in the end zone. Facing fourth and two from the Griffon 30-yard line Gleason ran a read option and kept the ball for a 30-yard touchdown run to give the Hornets a 9-0 lead with 3:35 left in the first quarter. After forcing another three and out Emporia State went on a 12-play, 68-yard drive that spanned the quarters before Gleason connected with Jaylen Varner from seven yards out to go up 16-0 with 12:30 left in the half.

