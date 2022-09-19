Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason has been named the MIAA Football Offensive Player of the Week presented by Mammoth Construction for his efforts against Missouri Western. Gleason was responsible for all five Hornet touchdowns in a 36-12 victory over the previously undefeated Griffons.
Emporia State started the game with a 2-0 lead following a MWSU holding penalty in the end zone. Facing fourth and two from the Griffon 30-yard line Gleason ran a read option and kept the ball for a 30-yard touchdown run to give the Hornets a 9-0 lead with 3:35 left in the first quarter. After forcing another three and out Emporia State went on a 12-play, 68-yard drive that spanned the quarters before Gleason connected with Jaylen Varner from seven yards out to go up 16-0 with 12:30 left in the half.
Leading 16-6 following a Western touchdown, Emporia State took over at their own 41 with 1:54 left in the half. Gleason went six of nine on the ensuing drive for 60 yards capped by a three-yard touchdown pass to Cole Schumacher with 12 seconds left in the half to give the Hornets a 22-6 lead at the break. Following a Griffon fumble on the second play of the third quarter, Gleason made it 29-6 on a four-yard run just 53 seconds into the second half. Emporia State scored 13 points in 1:05 of game time sandwiched around a two-hour and 42-minute weather delay at the half.
Western pulled within 29-12 late in the third quarter but the Hornets responded on the first play of the fourth quarter when Gleason hit Corey Thomas for a 54-yard touchdown to put the Hornets up 36-12.
For the game, Gleason went 27 for 42 for 261 yards with three touchdowns and added 62 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Six of his seven rushes went for either a first down or touchdown. He connected with nine different receivers, seven of whom had at least an 11-yard catch.
On the season Gleason is leading the MIAA in total offense, passing yards, completions, total touchdowns, and points responsible for. He is ranked third in the nation in total offense, fourth in points responsible for and passing yards, and sixth in completions per game. Just a junior, he needs four touchdown passes to tie Tad Hatfield (46 from 2001-04) and Pete Jelovic (46 from 1995-97) for fourth on the Emporia State career list.
The Hornets are back in action on Saturday, Sept. 24 when they play host to No. 14 Pittsburg State. Kickoff from Jones Field at Welch Stadium is set for 1 p.m. Hornet Walk is scheduled for 10 a.m. while the Live at the Hive presented by Busch Light lots will open at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are available at esuhornets.com > Tickets.
