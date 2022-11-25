The threat of monkeypox apparently has faded, with no cases reported in the Emporia area.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has not issued a report on the illness in two weeks. At one time during the late summer, weekly Wednesday updates were common.
The KDHE's most recent report Wednesday, November 9 counted 36 total cases across the state.
A breakdown by county was not available. But Melissa Smith, CareArc Community Health Manager, told the Lyon County Commission in late October that it was "definitely in surrounding counties.”
“The risk of monkeypox spreading across Kansas remains low at this time,” the KDHE website said Wednesday.
Vaccine is available against monkeypox. The Centers for Disease Control reports 1,740 doses have been provided across Kansas as of Tuesday, November 15.
Monkeypox vaccine is available at the Riley and Shawnee County Health Departments. It is not offered in Lyon or Chase County, a KDHE online map shows.
As of Wednesday, the CDC counted 29,248 monkeypox cases nationwide. The disease is blamed for 14 deaths.
The spread of monkeypox across the U.S. peaked Monday, August 1, with 637 cases reported by the CDC. That dropped to a “seven-day moving average” of 13 in the week ending Wednesday, November 16.
