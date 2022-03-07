The Lebo girls and the Olpe boys basketball teams are headed to the state tournament.
The Olpe Eagles claimed another sub-state championship Saturday night, dispatching their league rival Burlingame, 49-33.
Olpe (22-1) has embarked on a 21-game winning streak after dropping its first game of the season and seems poised to repeat as state champions.
Especially if the defense has a say. The Bearcats brought it against Olpe but couldn’t overcome the Eagles’ fierce defense.
“I’m gonna talk about our defense,” said Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt. “We really stress defense quite a bit, and I thought we did a nice job early of not letting them get comfortable.”
The Eagles’ strategy down the stretch has been to apply pressure early, taking opponents out of their rhythm and thwarting execution.
“I thought we did a decent job…got our hands in a lot of stuff,” Schmidt said. “We got some breaks off of that.”
Seniors Derek Hoelting and Damon Redeker held it down offensively, providing enough firepower to ensure the win. Hoelting spin-moved through the lane, finger-rolling layups on numerous occasions through the contest. He finished with 18 points. Redeker led all scoring with 19.
But at the end of the night, it was the relentless Eagle defense locking down the Bearcat offense that mattered most.
“It was a good all-around game, but defense is what wins it,” Schmidt said.
The Eagles begin state play Wednesday afternoon when they play Troy (16-7) at 2 p.m. in Dodge City.
The Lebo (22-1) girls continued their winning ways collecting a sub-state championship against league opponent Waverly 49-44.
The Wolves will play Hanover (19-4) at 8 p.m. Thursday in Great Bend.
The Lebo boys were defeated by Waverly 32-22 in the low-scoring 1A Division II sub-state championship game.
The Chase County boys fell to Lyndon 71-54.
The Northern Heights girls lost to Mission Valley 41-35 Saturday night. Teagan Hines scored 17 points, followed by Adrianna Brecheisen’s 13-point contribution.
FRIDAY
Lebo (21-1) glided to a win over Southern Coffey County, 71-27. Despite their never-quit play, the Titans couldn’t match up against the Wolves. Lebo’s defensive ferocity wore its relentless coat the entire game. Southern County Coffey was never in this one.
Brooklyn Jones and Audrey Peek each scored 20 points for the Wolves.
The Chase County boys notched another postseason victory Friday, sending them to the sub-state final. The Bulldogs defeated Mission Valley, 55-44.
The Madison girls (14-7) met a formidable Burlingame squad Friday evening, losing 31-37.
The Olpe girls (8-14) lost their game against St. Paul 45-27, ending its season.
The Hartford girls (13-9) lost to Waverly 34-41, bringing their season to an end. Kiernan Breshears scored 11 points for the Jaguars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.