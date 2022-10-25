The final score from Monday's rain: somewhere between a half-inch and 1.5 inches in the Emporia area.
Emporia Municipal Airport reported 0.66 inches of rain Monday. It was the wettest day there since Friday, August 19.
Other recording stations had yet to post their totals Tuesday morning. But a National Weather Service map of estimates indicated some nearby locations may have reached 1.5 inches.
Kansas State University's Mesonet indicated southeast Kansas received the most rain, with 2.29 inches in Cherokee.
“While the rain is welcome, it is only a dent in the four to five-inch deficit across the region,” an NWS report from Topeka said.
The next drought update from the federal government is expected Thursday. Monday's rain could be figured into that report.
More rain may arrive later this week, although the NWS expects it will be “on the light side this time.” The chance is 30-40% Thursday afternoon and evening.
Until then, afternoon sun should return with cooler temperatures. A Tuesday high of 61 degrees will be chilled by northwest gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.
