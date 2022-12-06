The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has announced that nine high school coaches from the state of Kansas have been named National Coaches Association Sectional Coaches of the Year for the 2021-22 school seasons.
Emporia’s Tara Trear was honored as a sectional winner for girls spirit. The NFHS is divided into eight geographical sections, with Kansas located in the Midwest section with Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Trear was also named a state winner, along with Olpe’s Chris Schmidt in boys basketball.
The NFHS, which has been recognizing coaches through an awards program since 1982, honors coaches in the top 10 girls sports and top 10 boys sports (by participation numbers), and in one “other” sport that is not included in the top 10 listings. Winners of NFHS awards must be active coaches during the year for which they receive their award.
The KSHSAA works with the Kansas Coaches Association (KCA) to nominate Kansas coaches. The KCA contacts their potential state award recipients to complete a “coach profile” form that requests information regarding the coach’s record, membership in and affiliation with coaching and other professional organizations, involvement with other school and community activities and programs, and coaching philosophy. To be approved as an NFCA award recipient and considered for sectional and national coach of the year, this profile form must be completed by the coach or designee and then approved by the executive director (or designee) of the state athletic/activities association.
