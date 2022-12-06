The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has announced that nine high school coaches from the state of Kansas have been named National Coaches Association Sectional Coaches of the Year for the 2021-22 school seasons.

Emporia’s Tara Trear was honored as a sectional winner for girls spirit. The NFHS is divided into eight geographical sections, with Kansas located in the Midwest section with Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

