Maddox “Ox” Shivley has some pretty interesting — and lucrative — hobbies, even for a 12-year-old.
Ox, the son of Mary and Shane Shivley, is a beekeeper.
With the help of the Northeastern Kansas Beekeepers Association, Ox began beekeeping two years ago when he was 10 and started his own business called Ox’s Bees. NEKBA provides a scholarship to help you get started.
“In that program … they provided him a hive, a bee suit and equipment,” Mary Shivley said. “They have a mentor that helps them with the first year.”
So, how does a 10-year-old decide to become a beekeeper? For Ox, it started when he read an article about bees being endangered in the third grade.
“I wanted to fix that problem,” he said. “So, I came home and told my parents I wanted to be a beekeeper.”
He said he wanted to help the bees stay alive to pollinate trees, flowers and everything else. Now a student at Emporia Middle School, Ox is making his change a successful reality. Once a week, Ox checks on his hives to make sure the bees are doing okay.
“We leave them alone over the winter, but then we start doing ‘bee checks’ in March,” Mary said. “As long as the weather is above 55 degrees, we check on them every week from March until about October or November when it gets too cold. You have to leave the bees alone so that they can stay warm in their beehive.”
The bees flap their wings and keep the temperature in the hives around 96 degrees during the winter.
All of Ox’s beehives are located at his aunt’s house in the country, so they have more flowers to pollinate than in Emporia. Bees can fly up to two miles everyday to pollinate, so Ox added that it’s important to make sure landowners nearby do not use pesticides that would kill bees.
“There’s a lot of science that goes behind beekeeping,” Mary said. “Ox has done a really great job — he’s always researching. We go to different meetings, different workshops and he’s always reading about the latest technology and how to treat different mites and make sure your bees are healthy. I think that’s really cool and impressive as a 12-year old. He’s really the owner and operator. He knows way more about bees and the bee process than my husband and I together.”
Entrepreneurial spirit
When Ox started off, he only had one hive.
“He’s got a real entrepreneur mind,” Mary said. “We started with one hive and then he worked really hard so we took the profits from last year and got two more hives. We have three hives this year.”
Each hive contains 10 frames for the bees. Now, he is setting his sights to owning six hives by 2021. He shared that they harvest the honey around late July and early September. Then, they cut the beeswax off and put the combs in a honey extractor, spin, filter and bottle the honey to sell. So far, Ox has sold over 120 lbs of honey this year.
On Sunday, Ox and Gravel City Roasters announced a sweet new partnership.
“Small towns understand the importance of supporting their small businesses to keep doors open, keep dreams alive and help their town flourish,” Owner Angie Baker said in a Facebook post. “GCR is no different and we source locally as much as possible. We are SO excited to announce that we are now purchasing honey from a young entrepreneur in Emporia, KS. Our honey lattes just got a little bit sweeter. Thank you for your business Ox.”
Mary said Ox has sold all of his honey for the season.
Ox’s passion has led him to create a YouTube channel where he documents his beekeeping and honey-collecting process. He has also inspired his friends and helps adults interested with beekeeping, too.
Follow Ox’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPRyUjCLMvrB8gJbIRJx3KA/videos to stay up-to-date on his beekeeping adventures. More information on how to be a member NEKBA can be found at http://www.nekba.org.
