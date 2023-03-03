Girls 1A Division I and Division II
OSWEGO — Olpe High School defeated Flinthills High School in the Oswego sub-state semifinals Thursday, 64-43.
The Lady Eagle attack became untenable for Flinthills early. Freshman Lilly Skalsky came off the bench, effecting a 6-0 run of her own, and the Lady Eagles built on Skalsky’s points, extending the lead by 18 at halftime. And despite committing 26 turnovers, Olpe fended off a push by Flinthills, who cut Olpe’s lead to 12 points. The score was 51-31 when the fourth quarter began, basically reserving the Lady Eagles a spot in Saturday’s final.
Eleven Olpe players scored in this contest, led by Kadey Robert’s 16 points and Skalsky’s 15. Milly Bailey, who has played well down the stretch, contributed 13 of her own, and Grace Coughlin grabbed 10 boards for the Eagles.
Olpe plays Madison High School in Saturday’s sub-state championship game at 5:30 pm.
OSWEGO — Madison High School upended Crest High School Thursday, 56-24, advancing to Saturday’s sub-state championship game against Olpe.
Madison hadn’t played since Feb. 20, and that game was a 55-21 victory against Crest High School. Crest most likely made adjustments this go-round, but it didn’t matter. The contest was characterized by two runs. The Lady Bulldogs initiated the proceedings with a 9-0 start, taking an 11-2 lead into the second quarter. The next run was 14-0, resulting in a 21-point lead. By the fourth quarter, a running clock was in effect. Madison went 8-for-21 from 3-point land but only turned the rock over six times. Sarah Miser led all scorers with 15 points, and Jaelynn Weakley added 11.
WAVERLY — Lebo High School ended Hartford High School’s 2022-23 campaign Thursday, beating the Lady Jaguars 60-30. The Lady Wolves moved to 20-0. Lebo squares off against St. Paul High School in Saturday’s Waverly sub-state championship game. The Indians are riding a 10-game winning streak.
Brooklyn Jones recorded 28 points, eight rebounds and five steals, and Saige Hadley registered 18 points and eight rebounds. Trinity Windle scored 10 points for the Lady Jaguars.
Boys 2A sub-state
HILLSBORO — Chase County High School’s season ended Thursday, losing to Salina-Sacred Heart High School 58-45. The Bulldogs finished their season 18-4 — the most wins a Chase County team has amassed in a season since 1997.
“It was a competitive game, and that’s what we were expecting despite their record coming into sub-state,” Chase County head coach Cade Witte said. “They shot the ball well, but we were able to match them through the middle of the third quarter.”
But Witte said Sacred Heart was aggressive to the basket in the second half, drawing more fouls. The Knights had 12 more shots from the stripe than the Bulldogs.
“The season didn’t end the way we had hoped, but that doesn’t take away from the success our team had this year,” Witte said.
