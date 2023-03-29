They traveled from Kentucky to the “Promised Land” on the Solomon River of Kansas. Emancipated African Americans found a road to freedom after the Civil War, and established the oldest and only remaining Black settlement west of the Mississippi at Nicodemus, Kan.
Emporia State University Special Collections and Archives hosted “Children of the Promised Land," a Humanities Kansas presentation by Angela Bates Tuesday evening.
Bates is the executive director and past president of the Nicodemus Historical Society. A direct descendant of the town founders, she presents programs across the country about her unique hometown. Bates graduated from Emporia State University in 1975.
Looking around the White Library Learning Commons, she commented, “My old stomping grounds. It’s nice to be here! It feels good to come back to Emporia where I’m not really teaching, but sharing.”
She’s lived on both coasts and now makes her home in the tiny town of Bogue, just five miles from her historic hometown of Nicodemus, population 22. Nicodemus is in the northwestern part of the state, and lies between Hays and Colby. In its heyday, the town boasted a population of nearly 600. The annual Emancipation Celebration rivaled the state fair in size and attractions.
“Henry Williams, my great uncle, was the first baby born in Nicodemus, just a month after my great-grandmother Emma arrived with the first group of settlers in 1877,” Bates said.
Bates returned to her Kansas roots in 1989, establishing the Nicodemus Historical Society and scoring a National Park designation for the historic town. In 2010, she published a booklet featuring photos of those first free-born children of Nicodemus — her great aunts and uncles and grandparents.
“As I added the narrative, it occurred to me: how many people have ever even thought about this? These were the first children born into freedom for those 350 or so people who made their way to Nicodemus and started the town. A Black town.”
Bates described the town she remembered from her childhood. “There was no running water. Lots of horses, pigs, cows — it was like going to summer camp. I was so proud to say we had our own Black town.”
In July of 1877, a small group of men organized and officially established the town site of Nicodemus. Settlers arrived in waves, most of them from Kentucky. They took the train to Ellis, Kan., then walked the last 35 miles to Nicodemus.
As she sifted through more and more photographs, Bates began to realize the significance of what those early women settlers did with their children. It centered on the word “choice”; emancipated Black women, for the first time, had freedom of choice in the Free State of Kansas. At the other end of the spectrum, the concept of the African American Sisterhood, very much alive still today, was born in slavery.
“African American women raise our daughters to be independent and strong, because we could not rely on the men during that time. Slavery meant that our men had no control over their own lives and could not take care of their women. African American women still wear the pants,” Bates noted.
Enslaved women relied on the sisterhood of elderly and infirm plantation slave women to look after their children, who would begin working at the young age of six years old and were frequently both re-named and separated from their parents at the enslaver’s direction. Post-emancipation, African American women could give names to their children, not deferring to a enslaver’s whims. They could marry–or not; they were not forced into a relationship by or with a enslaver. Marriage between enslaved individuals was not legal, although some enslavers condoned “jumping the broom," an African marriage tradition.
Bates shared numerous photographs of the children of Nicodemus, from the first generation of those born into freedom right up to her own siblings. She noted that many are studio photographs, not an inexpensive undertaking back then, with the closest studio at least 15 miles distant. It was important for parents to get their children’s pictures taken. They were precious and free, and the evidence comes down through the generations in these photographs.
“I am very, very proud to be a descendant of those people who had a dream and made it a reality,” Bates concluded.
To learn more about historic Nicodemus, visit the Nicodemus Historical Society and Museum website at https://www.nicodemushistoricalsociety.org/, stop by 611 S. 5th St. in Nicodemus, or call 785-839-4280. The 145th Annual Emancipation Celebration will take place in Nicodemus the last weekend in July and will include a Smithsonian Exhibition, “Voices and Votes."
Additional information is available at the National Park Service’s Nicodemus National Historic Site website at https://www.nps.gov/nico/index.htm.
