I-35 and Burlingame - 12.7.22

Wednesday brought a foggy start in the Emporia area. This traffic camera looks east on Interstate 35 from Burlingame Road.

 Courtesy KanDrive.org

The morning weather lately in Emporia has been like some morning risers: a bit foggy.

A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect through 9 a.m. Wednesday for Lyon County, with freezing fog a possibility around sunrise. The advisory also covered surrounding counties and stretched southward along the Kansas Turnpike to South Haven.

