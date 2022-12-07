The morning weather lately in Emporia has been like some morning risers: a bit foggy.
A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect through 9 a.m. Wednesday for Lyon County, with freezing fog a possibility around sunrise. The advisory also covered surrounding counties and stretched southward along the Kansas Turnpike to South Haven.
While the rest of Wednesday's daylight hours are expected to be cloudy, Wednesday night and Thursday morning should be rainy, with fog developing again in the early morning.
Any icy weather Thursday is still expected to fall on far north-central Kansas.
Sunshine should return for the weekend, but with a slight chance for a shower Friday night. Highs should be seasonal, at around 50 degrees Friday-Sunday.
Tuesday's high and low temperatures in Emporia were a touch above average, at 49 and 29. Cottonwood Falls made it to 53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.