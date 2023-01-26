The Emporia High School girls basketball team began the Glacier’s Edge Tournament with a 56-27 victory over Maize at Emporia High School on Thursday evening.

“I am happy with tonight,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “We played with a chip on our shoulder and came out focused and sharp. I thought we had been practicing that way and it was good to see the carryover, but now the challenge is can we do it again tomorrow. I thought they had a collective group effort for 32 minutes tonight.”

