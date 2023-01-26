The Emporia High School girls basketball team began the Glacier’s Edge Tournament with a 56-27 victory over Maize at Emporia High School on Thursday evening.
“I am happy with tonight,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “We played with a chip on our shoulder and came out focused and sharp. I thought we had been practicing that way and it was good to see the carryover, but now the challenge is can we do it again tomorrow. I thought they had a collective group effort for 32 minutes tonight.”
The Lady Spartans began the game with a 7-1 run on a quick basket by Alexa Shively to start the game. That was followed up by three free throws from Rebecca Snyder and a basket by Addie Kirmer, who scored seven points in the first 10 minutes.
After Maize score the first two points of the second quarter from the free-throw line, Emporia responded with a 17-0 run which was sparked by an old-fashioned three-point play from Kirmer. Ryan Peak and Snyder added buckets before Kirmer ripped off six straight of her own before Lexsey DeWitt closed the run with a 3-pointer. Snyder scored four more points in the quarter, which ended with a 3-pointer from Kirmer at the buzzer from near half-court as the Lady Spartans took a 39-15 lead into the half.
“I was just attacking knowing I could get to the rim and not worrying because I knew I had Rebecca and others there to rebound if shots didn’t go in,” Kirmer said.
Emporia outscored Maize 9-7 in the third quarter and 8-5 in the fourth, with the running clock in effect for the majority of it.
Dorsey was pleased with her team’s defensive effort tonight and hopes they can keep it up.
“I thought they guarded with a purpose,” Dorsey said. “They didn’t let up or take things for granted. They were pressuring and talking. You could hear them communicating from the bench and that was something we have harped on for nine days. I’m much happier with their defensive effort, but it’s easy to do it one time. We need to continue it the rest of the season.”
Kirmer set a new career-high with 29 points and was joined in double figures by Snyder, who had 11 points. Dorsey was glad to see this kind of game from Kirmer and felt it was coming soon.
“She needed this because I think in her mind, she hasn’t been playing well,” Dorsey said. “For her to have a good night was important for us because I know that affects her and I thought it was coming for her. She was guarding, she boarded it well and got out in transition and that basket gets bigger when you play the right way.”
Emporia (11-1) will play Wichita Heights in the winner’s bracket semifinal Friday night at 7:45 p.m. Dorsey is hoping her girls will be able to set the pace of the game.
“They’re fast and athletic,” Dorsey said. “They’re going to press us and try to get to the rim. They want to play a faster game than we do and it will be about who dictates the tempo of the game. If we control the tempo, we’ll be okay but if we get in a footrace with them, that’s where they thrive.”
