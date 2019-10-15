The reasoning behind the need for the majority of the cost of the bond alludes me.
I read a lot about social and emotional learning and safe spaces and other vague and undefined terms. What are the goals and how do we measure them?
Village school already has a behavioral support teacher and student support specialist in the “LOFT.” It is in a large room with TV, exercise equipment, various toys, comfy couch, snacks and refreshments and bed for a nap. We are told It provides children with cozy, relaxing environment to work through anger, stresses, fears and negative emotions.
William Allen White school would get a library media center, high-wind/multipurpose room and kitchen, office space for social emotional learning and academic specialists. More flexible use of space for small-group and large- group activities would also be provided.
Riverside and Timmerman elementary have several instructional strategists who help serve our students. Riverside and Timmerman also house the life skills program and intensive services program, respectively.
Again, exactly what is the goal and how will we know when it has been met? What happened to academics?
This all came to a head upon reading a recent article in The Gazette. The article was about the dumbing down of our schools. Terms like a race to the bottom were used, and quite appropriately. We reduce standards to qualify for college entrance and miraculously and rapidly increase GPA’s while national NEAP, SAT and ACT scores remain flat.
Internationally, we rate very low academically, especially in math and science, and yet drop requirements for both! This dumbing down has caused a shortage of teachers in both science and math; direct correlation?
We are told the cost of all this will be very minimal. We will be taxed $5 million a year for 28 years for a total of $140 million. We have been told over and over that it only amounts to a 3 mill INCREASE in taxes. The actual cost will be 12 mills for the 28 years because 9 mills will be paid off from a previous bond.
What they are saying is that you are used to paying 9 mills, so it will only change to 12. The dollar figures for the 28 years are actually four times what is being put out. If you vote no this bond, you get a 9-mill tax reduction!
From looking at the pictures of the planned expansion on all our schools, they are going to be 10 percent to 15 percent bigger. Maintenance, upkeep, and utilities are all going up. With enrollments going down over time, why are we adding space?
The high school enrollment has gone down from 1,665 in 2000-2001 to 1,266 in school years 2017-2018. Overall enrollment has dropped 6 percent in the same time frame. This information was taken from data provided by USD 253 for previous bonds. Information on population from the Emporia Lyon County Joint Comprehensive Plan show a decline, and the average age going up.
Child-bearing adults 25 to 34 is projected to drop 4 percent, and those between 35-44 to drop 25 percent. We certainly should not be adding space, because the study shows student population decreasing. Emporia is aging and quickly.
The USD 253 Budget at a Glance shows between $4.5 and $5 million for operation and maintenance for the last several years. USD 253 data available online shows additional bond and interest figures have been steady at about $3.2 million per year, however, the capital expenditures climbed from $1.1 to $3.2 and budgeted $6.2 million for this year. The capital improvements budget for this year is another $2.6 million. So why do we need 40 percent of this bond for renovations and building systems?
The portion of the new bond money for renovations and building systems is 40 percent or $30-plus million of the $78 million (proposed bond without 28 years of interest) according to the bond facts handout from USD 253.
Over and above this bond, yearly budgets for USD 253 calculates to over $250,000 per classroom per year; another way to express the huge numbers involved is dollars per teacher in total expense. With the budget at $65 million this year and about 300 teachers, this comes to over $200,000 per teacher, and the average teacher salary is about $50,000.
That only leaves about $50 million a year in the ongoing yearly budget for everything else. Seventy-five percent of the budget is everything else!
Obviously, the money involved really bothers me, but not nearly as much as the lack of attention to academics. Our students do OK compared to the rest of Kansas and the US, however, very poorly compared to the majority of the rest of the advanced world. We are much more comparable to third-world countries than our economic peers.
Just a new science wing at the high school will not improve academics. New rooms or labs do not teach students; where is the discussion about what will?
NAEP and ACT scores need to improve. We have been playing this money game with no improvement in academics far too long. Stop until we have a real plan to improve and catch up with our peer countries.
I am retired and it's time for the city and schools to stop spending and taxing like every house in town is making $200,000 a year. The excuse it's for the kids is getting old. Last I heard the there is less and less kids in school. If the schools and town want more then by golly bring in some large industries.
