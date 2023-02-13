Emporia State's Tre'Zure Jobe picked up her first MIAA Women's Basketball Athlete of the Week, presented by Shift Group this year as she continued to move closer to the 2,000-point plateau.
Jobe scored 35 points with a career-high eight rebounds and six made three-pointers in the Lady Hornets only game last week - an 83-79 win over Newman. The junior guard scored six of her game-high 35 points during an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter that turned a six-point deficit into a five-point lead with 4:53 left in the game.
Each time Newman scored over the next three minutes, Jobe provided an answer. After two free throws with 3:42 left by Amiyah Josey pulled the Jets within three, Jobe hit a three-pointer just 12 seconds later to push the lead back to 75-69. Newman's Brittany Ho connected on two free throws with 2:18 left as the Jets closed to within 75-71. Just eight seconds later, Jobe buried another three-pointer to push the lead back to seven points. She finished the game with 35 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.
The Wichita native is now just 11 points away from becoming the third Lady Hornet with at least 2,000 career points. She is the leading active career scorer in the MIAA with 1,989 points to rank seventh among all active NCAA Division II players.
The Lady Hornets are back in action on Thursday when they travel to No. 10 Central Missouri. Tip-off from the UCM Multipurpose Building is set for 5:30 p.m.
