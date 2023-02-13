Tre'Zure Jobe

Tre'Zure Jobe was named MIAA Women's Basketball Player of the Week.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State's Tre'Zure Jobe picked up her first MIAA Women's Basketball Athlete of the Week, presented by Shift Group this year as she continued to move closer to the 2,000-point plateau.

Jobe scored 35 points with a career-high eight rebounds and six made three-pointers in the Lady Hornets only game last week - an 83-79 win over Newman. The junior guard scored six of her game-high 35 points during an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter that turned a six-point deficit into a five-point lead with 4:53 left in the game.

