Another option for clothing has just opened in Emporia.
Emporia residents Ivan and Alejandra Hernandez opened the doors to their new shop, VIP Wear, Saturday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Another option for clothing has just opened in Emporia.
Emporia residents Ivan and Alejandra Hernandez opened the doors to their new shop, VIP Wear, Saturday.
The store, located at 804 W. 6th Ave., brings a new kind of style to Emporia, focusing on clothing inspired by Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Fenty and other luxury brands.
“You go to other places in town and it’s all one style,” Alejandra said. “You go out to a party or anywhere and people are wearing the same clothes. We thought it was going to be a good change.”
Inspired by a trip to California where the couple saw luxury-inspired brands, the Herandezes decided to bring the styles to Emporia.
“It’s a small town. You don’t see that many options for clothing,” Alejandra said. “You usually have to go out of town,” Alejandra said.
So, the couple jumped on the idea, opening their first business venture together.
“It just came out of nowhere in a couple of months,” Ivan said.
The Hernandezes moved to Emporia around four years ago, where Ivan owns a construction company and Alejandra works at Tyson. Now, the couple hopes to expand their clothing offerings, bringing luxury-quality hats, shirts, pants, belts, wallets and sunglasses to Emporia for affordable prices.
“It’s very nice clothes. It’s really good quality. I’m going to get more styles of clothes, eventually shoes and jackets,” Ivan said.
Eventually, VIP Wear will also carry women’s clothing options. VIP Wear is open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.