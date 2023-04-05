Softball
RICHMOND — The Lebo-Waverly Lady Wolfdogs met the Central Heights Lady Vikings in softball action on Monday. The Lady Wolfdogs were shut out in game one by Central Heights, 4-0, losing their first contest of the season.
The bats went dormant as Lebo-Waverly was held to six hits and Wolfdog batters struck out nine times. Lebo-Waverly didn’t fare much better in the second game, acquiring its second loss of the season 12-1. The bats remained dormant as the Lady Dog bats only mustered four hits.
ALLEN — Northern Heights faced off against Southern Lyon County in local softball action on Monday, with each team recording a victory.
The Lady Wildcats won the first contest, 11-5. Addison Landgren sparked the Northern Heights offense with three doubles and a single, which resulted in three RBI. Bri Pierce went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Taylor Pringle added a two-run single. Kerstyn Fox recorded a .750 on-base percentage and was 3-for-4 at the plate. Kailyn Schlimme picked up the win from the circle.
SLC lit up the scoreboard in game two, dropping 24 runs on the Lady Wildcats. Tobye Sull was perfect with the bat, going 4-for-4, including two triples, four RBI and five runs scored. She was also the winning pitcher in the 24-15 contest. Grace Coughlin notched eight hits in 10 at-bats over both games. Addison Landgren went 2-for-4 — a double and single — in the losing effort.
SLC’s record is 1-5, and Northern Heights’ record stands at 2-6.
Baseball
RICHMOND — The Lebo-Waverly Wolfdogs dropped both games of their doubleheader with the Central Heights Vikings on Monday.
The Vikings prevailed 11-4 in game one, holding the Wolfdogs to six hits and striking out 14 batters. Lebo-Waverly stranded 12 runners. Zach Oswald was the bright spot for the Wolfdogs, crushing it at the plate with two hits and three RBI. Wolfdog pitching allowed 11 hits, including a home run.
The nightcap was much closer. Central Heights picked up the win 6-5, but Lebo-Waverly managed to limit the run damage better in this one. However, they again recorded six hits and left nine runners on base.
