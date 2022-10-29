The Emporia State soccer team enters the MIAA postseason as the No. 2 seed and will host Northeastern State on Sunday afternoon.
The Lady Hornets are playing their best soccer at the right time, having won seven on eight with five shutouts over that span.
It’s been quite the turnaround for an Emporia State team that began the season with four losses in its first five games. Senior forward Mackenzie Dimarco credits the turnaround to the team building chemistry as the season went along.
“If you look at the start of the season and then you watch us now, we don’t look like the same team,” Dimarco said. “Our chemistry has jumped so high and it shows on the field.”
Emporia State won the MIAA Tournament a season ago, so the team has expectations to be playing well this time of the year and head coach Bryan Sailer is confident going in.
“We’re very confident going in,” Sailer said. “We played well against the top teams in the league and we tend to raise our game when we need to. We’ve been playing well down the stretch and now it’s do-or-die, so we’re excited.”
Senior Joanie Westcoat was named MIAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year, and mentioned the Lady Hornets take things one step at a time and don’t look past their next opponent.
“I feel like we have always been a team that takes things one game at a time,” Westcoat said. “We have talent, but if we overlook any opponent, that’s when troubles can happen. Every weekend for us is game by game and not looking past the next opponent.”
Sailer said the key to surviving and advancing this time of the year is capitalizing on opportunities to put points on the board.
“We need to score well,” Sailer said. “We’ve dominated games in the past and sometimes when you lose in the playoffs, you can control the game and sometimes the ball is just not going in on that day. So, we need to take advantage of our opportunities when we get them.”
Dimarco agrees and knows anything can happen in a postseason environment.
“We need to be at our best because we know anything can happen this time of year,” Dimarco said. “We need to come out, play our game and not lead other teams to get in our heads.”
