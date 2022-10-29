Mackenzie Dimarco

Mackenzie Dimarco led Emporia State with 15 goals this season and was named to the All-MIAA First-Team.

 Courtesy ESU Photography

The Emporia State soccer team enters the MIAA postseason as the No. 2 seed and will host Northeastern State on Sunday afternoon.

The Lady Hornets are playing their best soccer at the right time, having won seven on eight with five shutouts over that span.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.