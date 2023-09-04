Kevin Magana

Emporia’s Kevin Magana takes a free kick against Maize South on Thursday night.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School boys soccer team began the Titan Classic in Wichita on Monday afternoon, falling to Wichita Northwest 1-0.

Both teams were scoreless heading into the half, but Wichita Northwest was able to break the stalemate in the 59th minute. That would be all the Grizzlies would need to secure the win.

