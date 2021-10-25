The Chase County girls cross country team and the Northern Heights boys are headed to the 2A state meet along with a handful of individual area 1A and 2A runners.
The Bulldog girls finished third at their regional, which they hosted at the Tallgrass Prairie National Reserve on Saturday. Grace Newland placed 10th at 24:50.19, Alexis Monihen was 24th at 27:44.06, Sierra Johnson was 27th at 27:47.32, Kinslea Glanville was 28th at 27:50.46, Leaya Francis was 32nd at 28:25.70, Alexus Hatcher was 34th at 28:40.07 and Nora Budke was 43rd at 32:33.51.
Northern Heights’ Teagan Hines finished sixth in that race with a time of 24:01.54 to qualify individually for state.
The Wildcat boys took first place at the Chase County regional. Joshua Cooper placed third overall at 18:06.71 while Jerrod Campbell was ninth at 19:17.23, Rees Spade was 22nd at 21:08.40, Grady Tiffany was 23rd at 21:10.95, Jack Li was 28th at 21:29.77, Logan Schlimme was 50th at 23:24.65 and Lander Anzoz was 53rd at 23:35.16.
Chase County’s Cooper Schroer finished eighth at 19:03.22 to also slip into the state field.
At the Centralia regional, Lebo’s Colin Whalen placed seventh at 18:25.00 and Caleb Durst was ninth at 18:31.00 to qualify for the 1A boys state meet.
Meanwhile, Madison’s Lily Hudson finished sixth at 23:47.81 and Olpe’s Josie Orear finished eighth at 24:02.63 at the Wichita regional to earn individual spots in the 1A girls meets.
The 1A and 2A state meets will both be held at the Sand Plum Course in Victoria on Saturday. The day will begin with the 2A girls race at 10 a.m. followed by the 1A boys at 10:40 a.m., the 2A boys at 11:20 a.m. and the 1A girls at 12 p.m.
