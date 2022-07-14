Melvern Lake is off the state algae list. But an outlet to the lake is not.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced a blue-green algae watch Thursday for “Melvern Outlet (River) Pond.” But a two-week watch for the lake itself was lifted.
The weekly KDHE list includes a top-level algae “hazard” at part of Milford Lake. Ten locations in the state have a warning, including Marion Reservoir, while seven others have a watch.
Lyon and Chase Counties have remained off the algae report so far this summer. But three Osage County locations are listed this week, including a warning for Pomona Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.