Stories of persevering and reclaiming power after sexual assault were the highlights of SOS, Inc’s first virtual Take Back the Night event, Wednesday evening.
The event, for which SOS partnered with Emporia State University’s THRIVE program, was livestreamed on ESU’s YouTube channel and featured two personal accounts from rape survivors as well as information about the resources available right here in the Lyon County community.
Kaila Mock, who owns Trox Gallery and Gifts and co-founded Emporia First Friday, shared the story of her sexual assault which occurred when she was 16. That night, Mock had returned home from a party and was dropped off at her father’s apartment building.
“My dad and I kind of had a system worked out where I would go around to the back of the building and knock on his windows and he’d come around and let me into the building, because we didn’t have a spare key,” she said. “That night, I went back and ... knocked on his windows and he didn’t hear me.”
While Mock was waiting, a man who was later identified as John L. Weeks, approached her and asked if she had a key. She said she didn’t. When Mock turned to go back toward the parking lot, he grabbed her and threw her to the ground. Mock was dragged to his vehicle and Weeks drove her out to the country.
“It was somewhere between Emporia and Cottonwood Falls and he raped me for awhile, an hour,” she said. “And he left me there.”
Mock reported the assault to the police and four months later, her attacker was arrested after he raped two other women. He was found guilty and is still in prison.
The trauma had a profound effect on Mock. She started using meth to self-medicate, then quit meth and turned to alcohol. Five years ago, she got tired of running from the trauma.
“It doesn’t go away,” she said. “It’s always there. You can’t run from it. You can’t drown it in a bottle of whiskey; it’s always going to be there. So, the sooner you can deal with it and face it, the sooner you can move on.”
Jen Ogleby, the sexual assault victim advocate for SOS, said Mock’s story was a good example of healing not being “linear” but being “worth the effort.”
“Those feelings can only be masked for so long before they come back in other ways,” she said. “Healing is also a very personal thing. There is no correct way or timeline. That is why tonight we tried to present more than one method of healing.”
Another story of perseverance came from another survivor, Alyssa, whose case is currently going through the court system. Alyssa was raped twice in 2019 by an acquaintance after being drugged with a “roofie” which incapacitated her.
She said she’s dealt with a number of issues through the process, such as the possibility that a jury might not find her sympathetic enough because she was drinking while underage and therefore could be seen as sharing some blame for her attack. Ogleby said Alyssa “hit the nail on the head” when it came to victim blaming.
“Victim blaming is exactly why people don’t report,” she said. “But even more than just not reporting, they actually blame themselves, and that is ludicrous. It is not the responsibility of the person who was attacked to not be attacked; it is the responsibility of the attacker to not attack people. It is also dangerous to victim blame, because after something so horrible as rape happens to someone, if they are in a bad place, and truly feel that it is their fault they were attacked, or are to blame in anyway, they may commit suicide. And the perpetrator will still be free, attacking other people and destroying their lives.”
Ogleby said there are only a few things that people should say to someone who has disclosed their assault.
“The only thing that needs to be said to someone disclosing that they have been assaulted is, ‘I believe you,’ ‘I am sorry this happened to you,’ and ‘This was not your fault,’” she said. “Those statements can be the difference between a survivor trying to numb those feelings in potentially destructive ways, or finding the strength and power within themselves to not allow that horrific moment, to define the rest of their lives.”
She stressed that survivors don’t owe anyone their stories, and if a survivor chooses whether or not to share their story with you should be respected and honored. It’s also important not to victim blame, she said, and it’s important not to second guess the story or details.
“Respond to their story in the same manner one would hope their story would be listened to,” Ogleby said. “And, call assault out. Hold people accountable for their actions. There are no excuses for rape.”
Overall, Ogleby said she was “thrilled” with how the virtual event went and credited ESU’s IT department for helping things run smoothly.
“I feel like collectively, everyone is kind of over webinars, Zoom meetings, etc., so to have their assistance to give the event a very polished look and feel is fantastic,” she said. “I am so proud of Kaila and Alyssa for sharing, and I am feeling grateful for all of the amazing people I work with at SOS.”
