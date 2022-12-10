Soulless Barber at 601 Commercial St has announced it will close its doors at the end of the year.
Owners Joseph Solis and Elizabeth Schenck told The Gazette that the decision to close the shop was a difficult one, but one they felt they needed to make after Solis received an offer to help grow his craft.
In 2021, Solis joined a mentorship program with Byrd Mena, a creative consultant for Wahl Clippers and founder of SharpFade — an international brand focused on helping barbers and cosmetologists grow their businesses.
“With that relationship, there were other seeds planted,” Solis said.
Now, the Emporia native is excited for the next chapter. He and Schneck — his partner in business and life — plan to move to Virginia Beach to work with Jay R., another barber connected to Mena.
“We have been building together at events, trade shows, so he is wanting to take a risk on us and we are willing to take a risk on him,” Solis said.
Solis said he and Schneck will be working together in R’s barber shop, as well as his school — educating the next generation of hair stylists and barbers on the nuances of the craft.
“It’s baby steps to the greater picture,” Solis said. “... I’m excited about that because I am going to learn a lot from him and just continue to grow as an individual and be the best educator that I can. I want to continue to share the knowledge and the passion that I have and not only for continual improvement but for the craft as well.”
For Solis and Schenck, the passion for their trade runs deep.
“It was always one of my passions being a little kid,” Solis said. “Life took me elsewhere and it brought me back and here I am now. After picking the clipper up again, things just started to happen and they started to happen real fast.
“It’s been good, just meeting like-minded individuals who share the same passion and drive,” he added. “It’s just beautiful once you harness that energy … that’s what brought me back. That’s my passion.”
“I’ve known I’ve wanted to be a hair colorist and stylist since I was in middle school so it was just a given for me to go to school,” Schenck said. “I didn’t really have any interest in the barber world until I met him.
“What’s nice is that we can both be in the industry together but be into separate aspects of it so we can still come together and share things,” she added.
Soulless Barber, which opened in October 2019, will officially close its doors on Dec. 31. Solis encouraged customers to check the booking site for one last appointment.
“I’m nothing but grateful for the community,” he said. “It’s where I grew up. If it wasn’t for the community [giving] us the opportunity to build our platform, we wouldn’t be where we are at today.”
Solis said he hopes they can open a location in Emporia again one day.
“It’s great to have the opportunity to serve the city of Emporia. I enjoyed it. Building relationships was the biggest thing for me. There’s a lot of great people here … a lot of my friends and family who supported me as well,” he said. “I hope I provided a great barber experience that everybody deserves to have at least once in their lifetime.”
