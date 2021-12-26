Both the white and Hispanic populations of Lyon County showed increases in the last decade, according to a new report.
The Kansas Statewide Housing Needs Assessment, issued Wednesday, examined a wide range of data. It included population trends across the state, as well as regionally and county-by-county.
The report said 69% of Lyon County residents were “white non-Hispanic” in 2020. That was up from 63.5% in 2010.
The Hispanic population also increased, but not as much overall. The survey reports 22.5% of all residents were in that people group in 2020, up from 20.1% in 2010.
Yet when it comes to Emporia public schools, more students are Hispanic. A report presented to the USD 253 school board in October found slightly more than 47% of the children are Hispanic, compared with almost 45% who are white.
Hispanic students became the largest people group in the Emporia district two years ago.
When all people groups are included, the percentage of minority residents in Lyon County is slightly above 26%, the state report shows.
In Chase County, the percentage of “white non-Hispanic” residents dropped in the last decade from 91.8% to 86.6%. The number who are Hispanic grew from 3.6% to 8.6%.
