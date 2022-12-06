The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas has openings for after-school care at all six Emporia Public Schools elementary buildings.
Enrollment is once again open for the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas — BGCSCK — after school program for elementary school students in Emporia Public Schools.
“The goal would be to serve every single child that attends an Emporia elementary school,” Lacey Salas, vice president of operations, said.
The BGCSCK has faced staffing issues in the past, limiting the number of students that could enroll in the program. Now, Salas said, they are seeing improved recruitment efforts, allowing the organization to accept more students while still staying in its target staff-to-student ratio.
“When we do hire, we take into consideration the number of kids that we have. So we try to keep it within a 15-20 to one ratio … at the most 20 kids to one staff,” Salas said.
Salas noted that the ratio is not only for safety purposes but also to ensure that each child is getting the best experience possible.
“We’re not babysitters; we are mentors,” she explained.
USD 253 Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren said the BGCSCK provides students with a safe environment to do homework and have fun with structured activities.
“Parents and guardians do not have to worry about transportation or picking their students up right after school,” Landgren said. “Once school is dismissed students go directly to the Boys & Girls Club and begin having fun. We are grateful for the leadership at the Boys & Girls Club and their efforts to continue adding staff.”
For many working parents and guardians, the program’s hours can be especially helpful.
“We’re open from the time that school gets out up until 6,” Salas said. “Once that bell rings we provide homework help … if you don’t have to work we’re gonna provide some sort of educational activity.”
Additionally, students receive a healthy snack provided by the district and engage in various structured activities that “revolve around academic success, a good character and citizenship and a healthy lifestyle.”
According to Salas, activities include anything from art and gym time to a Pokémon club.
“Having a program like the Boys & Girls Club is extremely helpful for our families,” Landgren said. “We greatly appreciate the partnership we have developed and the benefits it provides to our families.”
You can find more information about the BGCSCK and enrollment at bgcsck.org or on the usd253.org homepage. Cost is $30 for the school year.
