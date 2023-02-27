The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia State softball team went 4-0 at the Washburn Tournament over the weekend in Topeka.
The Lady Hornets defeated the University of Sioux Falls 13-4 in five innings in the opener on Saturday. Alexis Dial drove in a run with a groundout in the first to get Emporia State on the board. Roni Raines added another with a sacrifice fly in the second and Sophia Rockhold drove in Abby Ward with an RBI double to make it 3-0.
Emporia State doubled the lead in the third when Jayda VanAckeren hit a three-run homer to center and an Emma Furnish single to center made it 7-0 Lady Hornets. Sioux Falls scored two in the bottom of the third but ESU quickly got those runs back when Haley Garnett hit a two-run homer to center in the top of the fourth to make it 9-2.
Raines walked with the bases loaded to bring in another run and Rockhold plated two more with a bases-loaded single. Another run scored on a throwing error to make it 13-2 Lady Hornets.
Emporia State defeated Southwest Minnesota State in the second game, 7-4. The Lady Hornets scored twice in the first inning on a fielder choice and a groundout. Raines hit a three-run homer in the fourth to extend the lead to 5-1. Furnish drove in Lexi Williams with a triple and then scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.
The Lady Hornets topped Wayne State in the opener on Sunday, 8-4. They were trailing 4-1 entering the bottom of the sixth where they scored seven runs, highlighted by a Furnish two-run double and three-run homer from Raines.
ESU defeated Missouri – St. Louis in the second game, 5-1. VanAckeren drove in Dial with a single to left and then scored on a Gracie Rabe double to jump out to a 2-0 lead. Garnett hit a double with the bases loaded in the fourth to drive in all three runs to make it 5-0. Rabe tossed a complete game in the circle to record her third win of the year.
Emporia State (11-5) will host St. Cloud State in a doubleheader at the Truman Sports Complex today, beginning at 1 p.m.
