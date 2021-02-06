Local Kansas City Chiefs fans may have noticed a familiar face among the Chiefs cheerleading team this season.
Darian B. joined the team last year for the 2020 season, and while COVID-19 has changed the way things looks this year, it hasn’t stifled the Emporia native’s enthusiasm.
“I have absolutely loved every minute of it,” she said. “It has been so much fun. The bond that our team has created together, just as a team. ... We’re so fortunate for that bond that was made through the pandemic.”
Darian, the daughter of Kari’s Dance Academy owner Kari and Danny of Emporia, is a 2016 graduate of Emporia High School. In May 2020, she earned a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in dance performance and a Bachelor’s of Science in exercise science from the University of Kansas, where she was a member of the Rock Chalk Dance Team.
A lifelong Chiefs fan, Darian long dreamed of cheering for KC. Making the team was the culmination of years of hard work and determination.
Practicing as a team was a little challenging at first, Darian said. With COVID restrictions in place, the cheerleaders would practice via Zoom. Like everyone else using technology to work remotely, it did not come without its challenges.
“I remember our music when we were first learning it, that was probably one of our hardest things to figure out was the best way to share the music through Zoom, where we were all hearing it,” Darian said. “At first, some of us could hear it and some couldn’t ... but we were able to figure it out. One of our teammates was able to figure out that you can share music on Zoom through sharing your screen, and that made a world of difference for us.”
The team worked on their routines, cleaning up moves through practices through talks with captains and coaches. The result was the solid performances people expect when they see NFL cheer teams on national television.
Her first game — the season’s home opener on Sept. 10, 2020 against the Houston Texans — was an unforgettable experience.
“I was actually on the home opener and going to that and seeing the energy, even though the stadium only filled to 22%, everyone there was so excited to be there and so excited to be back and have football back,” Darian said, “And, not only was it the Chiefs home opener, it was the NFL opener. The energy and the excitement was just an ‘over the moon’ kind of thing.”
Darian was so preoccupied with her excitement that the game itself seemed to be over in a flash. She had to remind herself that it had really happened. She really was cheering in the NFL, and she really was at Arrowhead Stadium.
“I had two other rookies with me on that game, and we were all just in awe of the fact that we were there and we made it there,” she said. “There really are no words to describe it. It was this feeling that came over us.”
Another memorable moment for Darian was her first time stepping onto the field at Arrowhead Stadium when the cheerleaders were able to get onto the field to film a routine.
“It really was magical,” she said. “We were actually able to get on the field to film some of our routines, so that first time on the field — it was private, just our team, our coach and a couple members of our film crew. It was really fun to be able to dance on the field and step out onto the field.”
When the filming was done for the day, the team ran across the field to the other side like they would have done if they were cheering on the field.
“It was just a lot of fun, even though we were socially distanced and there wasn’t actually a game going on, just being on the field and setting foot down there — it was a lot of fun,” Darian said.
Being a part of another incredible Chiefs season has been an exciting experience for Darian. Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, the Chiefs are only sending eight of their veteran cheerleaders to Tampa on Sunday.
“I’m just really glad that we have some amazing women representing up there,” she said. “We do still have a presence there with the team, and I’m really excited to watch them.”
Darian will be auditioning for a spot on the 2021 Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders roster — the whole team auditions every year — and said she hopes to be back with the team again next season.
In the meantime, she’s excited to cheer for the Chiefs — and her team — from the sidelines.
