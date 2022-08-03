OPED-RUBIN-COLUMN-GET

Communal workers clean outside a building destroyed as a result of Russian shelling in Mykolaiv Tuesday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

 Oleksandr Gimanov/AFP

A network of Russian and Sudanese military leaders is colluding to plunder the African nation's gold reserves and production, enabling Moscow to fund its ongoing war in Ukraine amidst increasingly severe Western sanctions, a CNN report published recently has claimed.

According to CNN's sources, Russia allegedly operated 16 flights out of Sudan, Africa's third largest producer of the precious metal, over the past 18 months.

