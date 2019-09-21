EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
Students and faculty from USD 251 North Lyon County’s NLC Elementary for earning the Civic Advocacy Network School of Excellence Award this week. The school was selected for empowering students to become actively engaged citizens in their local communities.
San Diego-based HOHM Inc. and Emporia State University for bringing two nap pods to the ESU campus for students to catch some zzzz’s between classes.
The 2019 Relay for Life of the Flint Hills for raising $34,000 this year for the American Cancer Society. Thanks for all you do to better the lives of those in our community battling cancer.
US Navy veteran Justin Klumpe of Hartford for replacing the rear window of the All Veterans Memorial UH-1H Huey helicopter, which was broken in July. Funds were donated to get the window replaced.
Battalion Chief Rich Gould for his 19 years of service with the Emporia Fire Department and many years before that with Lyon County Fire District No. 2. Enjoy your retirement!
Emporia native Kacey Harper for her new role as Director of Football Operations at Kansas State University.
Ryann Brooks
Reporter
